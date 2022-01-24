WhatsApp is the most widely used messaging application in the world, a leader in a sector where there is a lot of competition, which means that it is constantly renewed to offer new features to its millions of users. Today we show you the secret WhatsApp trick to know the location of your contacts without them knowing… it is up to you to put it into practice or not.

A few days ago, those responsible for WhatsApp announced that they were working on the possibility of including a global player in app, which will allow the user to play an audio while outside the chat. While we wait for news about that and other news, we continue to discover many tricks that can be very interesting.

Know the location of your WhatsApp contacts without them knowing

In WhatsApp and other messaging applications you can share location with contacts that you want at all times, something that is undoubtedly very useful, for example, when you have an appointment with someone and you do not know how to get to the site. The app gives you two ways to send the location, which can be in real time or the current one, and also decide how long you want to share it for.

If you want to know the location of your WhatsApp contacts without them knowing, these are the steps you must follow:

First of all, it is essential that both people have active WhatsApp Web and your operating system is Windows 11 or 10. Close all the tabs you have open, leaving only WhatsApp Web, and click on the last conversation that you have with the user you want to locate. Simultaneously press the keys Control + Alt + Del to open Windows Task Manager. Once there, press Win + R to open the Run Operating System function. When that function is opened, type ‘cmd’ and press Enter, a command prompt will appear where you will need to type ‘netstat-an’ and hit Enter again. When doing the previous step the IP address of the person will appear, which you must enter in an IP location page, for example in Instant IP Address Lookup. Once the above is done, the approximate location of that person will appear on the screen.

Although this trick to know the location of your WhatsApp contacts is effective, use it responsibly so as not to violate the privacy of the other person, which does not have to be “spied on” without knowing it.