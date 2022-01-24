The special edition of this realme comes with a gift and a spectacular price

The Chinese smartphone arrives with “high-end features at a mid-range price…”

Thanks to this Amazon offer you can get one of the most original realme smartphones. The realme GT Master Edition drops below 280 euros, but only for a limited time. accompany you 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storagealso a gift headphones.

“High-end features at a mid-range price”

As our colleague David Freire pointed out in his review, the realme GT Master Edition offers “high-end features at a mid-range price.” It has a 120 Hz screen, 5G, 3 rear cameras and 65W fast charge. For less than 300 euros it is one of the most interesting options, you get an original smartphone designed by Naoto Fukasawaa famous Japanese designer.

Buy the cheapest realme GT Master Edition

realme GT Master Edition, review: high-end features at a mid-range price

The realme mobile arrives a 6.43-inch Super AMOLED screen, Full HD + resolution and 120 Hz. The very high refresh rate translates into fluency and speed throughout the daywhen you get used to such a nice screen you can not go back to a conventional one.

Under its chassis is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G, a very solvent processor that has been incorporated by some of the best mid-range processors in recent months. Heavy applications, demanding games, it doesn’t matter, you can handle anything you throw at it. In addition, his 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage are enough for your peace of mind.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G

6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal memory

6.43″ Full HD+ 120Hz Super AMOLED display

3 rear cameras

4,300 mAh battery with 65W fast charge

3.5mm jack, USB-C, NFC and 5G

There are three cameras that the Chinese firm has added to the rear of its mid-range premium: we came across each other a 64 megapixel main sensoran 8 megapixel wide angle and a macro sensing 2 megapixel. In the hole in his forehead, a 32 megapixel camera with which you will take good selfies.

Its battery reaches up to 4,300mAh, but it is not the most interesting feature. It has an impressive 65W fast charge technology, you can quickly recover energy whenever you need it. The Chinese device also features a headphone jack, NFC connectivity and up to 5Ghe lacks nothing.

For less than 280 euros you have the possibility of receiving at home one of the most original smartphones on the Android scene. Nobody will have a realme like yours, with such a differential design. If you are interested, do not think about it too much, the offer will not be available forever.

