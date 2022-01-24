The trade package the Yankees should send to the Marlins for Jesús Aguilar

Among the departments the New York Yankees are trying to add depth to for the 2022 MLB season is first base.

It is known from Major League Baseball rumors that before the lockout in New York they had several options. Signing a free agent like Anthony Rizzo or Freddie Freeman was an option.

The other scenario was looking for a change and the name of Matt Olson, for whom the Oakland Athletics ask for top prospects, came up a lot.

However, there is one player the Yankees could consider. Venezuelan first baseman Jesús Aguilar is coming off one of his best seasons in 8 years in the majors, with a .261/.329/.459 offensive line, 22 homers and 93 RBIs.

