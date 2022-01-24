the two names that are already circulating to replace Santiago Solari

Faced with the poor results, two names are already circulating through the corridors of Club América as candidates to replace Santiago Solari.

With the 2 to 0 unfavorable against Atlas FC for the third day of Shout Mexico Closing Tournament 2022 of Liga MX, the alarms went off in the America club. It is that the set of Santiago Solari -in his absence due to the date of suspension that he had to serve due to the expulsion he suffered vs. Puebla– needed the three points to end a streak that now includes nine consecutive games without victories.

+ ALL THE MOVEMENTS TOWARDS THE CLOSURE OF 2022 +

Of course, the state of seriousness occurs because as part of that string the defeats stand out, first, before the Rayados de Monterrey at the end of the Concacaf Champions League and, second, against UNAM Cougars in the second leg of the quarterfinals of the Big party of Opening Tournament 2021stumbles that, in the end, frustrated the aspirations, not only of the coaching staff that commands the Little Indian, but also the board and, of course, the fans.

Such a scenario is the worst since Santiago Solari landed at the facilities of Coapa to take over the main male cast of the Eagles of America, far away and long ago, at the beginning of 2021. For this reason, little by little, the first candidates appearing to supplant him are already sounding, in case there is no immediate change in results in the coming days.

In this regard, TV Azteca raised which could be the coaches that the institution’s leadership would go to look for, when the time came to want to interrupt the link with the Argentine strategist, before or after the participation of the Cream blue in the championship of the first division of Mexican soccer.

One would be Jaime Lozano, who as a last antecedent reflects the Bronze medal in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics obtained with the Selection of Mexico Sub 23, and the other is Nicholas Larcamon, which could only take charge of the whole of the Nest in mid-2022 when his contract with the Club Puebla.