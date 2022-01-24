The United States seizes materials for explosives on a ship in the Gulf of Oman

United Arab Emirates – US forces announced Sunday that they had seized a boat in the Gulf of Oman that was carrying fertilizer to make explosives and that it was arrested last year carrying weapons to Yemen. The British navy indicated that in those same waters it confiscated drugs.

The measures are the latest in the Persian Gulf at a time when US and British authorities intensify the seizure of contraband, while the conflict in Yemen rages and drug trafficking continues in the region.

The US Fifth Fleet, which is based in the Middle East, said its USS Cole and patrol boats intercepted and searched the boat that was Iran to Yemen last Tuesday, on a route frequently used by smugglers. The agents found 40 tons of urea fertilizer, a material used to make explosive devices.

Authorities added that the same boat was seized last year off the coast of Somalia with thousands of grenade launchers and assault rifles, among other weapons.

Experts of the United Nations (UN) suspect that the weapons came from Iran to support the Yemeni Houthi rebels. The US Navy handed over the ship, along with its crew and cargo, to the Yemeni coast guard.

Many small arms circulate in Yemen and have been smuggled into the country. Since 2015, the Iranian-backed Houthi rebels have been battling an international coalition led by Saudi Arabia.

Iran says it supports the rebels politically, but denies giving them weapons, despite the evidence.

Smuggled weapons have helped the Houthis gain the upper hand in their seven-year war against the pro-Saudi coalition. Violence has escalated sharply in recent days amid stalled international efforts to end the conflict.