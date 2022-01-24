The US advises its citizens not to travel to Russia in the face of current tension

The United States recommended this Sunday to its citizens not to travel to Russia in the face of the current tension with Ukraine, just after having made the same recommendation for that country and ordering that the families of its diplomatic personnel leave it.

In a statement, the State Department places Russia at level 4 of its travel recommendations, that is, it recommends that its citizens not move to that country and among the reasons it gives is that there is “harassment” against they.

The recommendation that occurs shortly after the one issued in the same vein for Ukraine. In this case, in addition, the State Department has ordered the families of its embassy workers to leave Ukraine and has recommended the departure of non-essential personnel in the face of the “threat” of military action by Russia.

In its statement on Russia, among the reasons that the State Department gives for asking its citizens not to go to that country is the tension with Ukraine but also the possibility that Americans may be subject to “harassment”, including by “Russian government security officials”.

It includes other threats such as “terrorism”, the pandemic or an “arbitrary imposition” of local laws against them.

It also warns that the ability of the US government to offer emergency aid to its citizens in Russia is already “seriously limited”, especially in areas far from the embassy in Moscow, due to the limitations that the Russian government has placed on US consular staff.