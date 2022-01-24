The video that Betty White recorded days before her death is moving

Betty White’s assistant, who died 17 days before her 100th birthday, once again moved the fans of the beloved actress after publishing a short video that was recorded 11 days after her death where she confirmed the love she received during her career. .

Said publication, which was uploaded to the official Facebook and Instagram account, showed White with a lot of energy and enthusiasm, details that always distinguished her in the Hollywood scene and other circles of society.

“I just want to thank everyone for their love and support over the years. Thank you very much, and stay here!”, Said the actress, who took the opportunity to record that message as part of the celebration of her centenary.

For her part, Kiersten, administrator of the actress’s digital platforms, thanked the hundreds of followers of the actress for the support they have received after the special documentary that would celebrate her centenary, which also sought to raise funds to help organizations that advocate for animal rights, a subject White was passionate about.

“She could never have imagined such an outpouring of love and would be so grateful to everyone. When we recorded his special message to the fans who attended the movie, we also recorded one that we had planned to put on social media on his birthday. He used the occasion of his 100th birthday to celebrate you, his fans, “wrote the actress’s assistant at the time. “She knew how lucky she was, she felt love and never took it for granted. I think it’s appropriate to post it today as a thank you from Betty and the animals.”

White’s death, which shocked both artists and American political figures, was confirmed by his agent and friend Jeff Witjas to the entertainment magazine People, who was the magazine that had the exclusive of his birthday.

“Even though Betty was about to turn 100, I thought she would live forever,” Witjas said in written statements. “I will miss her terribly and so will the animal world that she loved so much. I think Betty was never afraid of dying because she always wanted to be with her loving husband Allen Ludden. She believed that she would be with him again.”

On her birthday, January 17, Kiersten uploaded one of the last photos taken of the actress as a profile picture on Facebook, which was precisely the same day they recorded the thank you video.

“She looked radiant, beautiful and happy, as she always was. Thanks to all of you who are doing kind things, today and always, to make the world a better place,” he wrote.