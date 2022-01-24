the wink of Colo-Colo to Cruz Azul by Iván Morales

The rumors of the Futbol de Estufa of Liga MX that related Iván Morales from Colo-Colo with Cruz Azul, seem to be taking color.

While the team of Juan Reynoso Guzman He has already started his way through the regular phase of the Grita México C22 Tournament of Liga MX (it is already a pointer with seven units), the board continues to work on the winter pass market with one of the most resounding names in the Stove Football: Ivan Morales of Colo-Colo from Chile.

The cement machine A few weeks ago, he set his sights on him and everything seems to indicate that his hiring is getting closer. In addition to the fact that the transcended point to the fact that the Cacique would have already accepted the proposal sent from the CDMX, in the last hours a signal emerged from the South American country that excites the fans light blue.

It turns out that this Sunday January 23 Colo-Colo play the final of the Chilean Super Cup versus Catholic University at Mayor Ester Roa Rebolledo Municipal Stadium of the city of Concepción, match for which the coach Gustavo Quinteros, did not summon the attacker required by the Blue Cross, Ivan Morales.

On the other hand, according to what sources involved in the negotiation revealed to Vamos Azul, the footballer did his part to bring the operation closer to completion, since the alleged offer from Europe would never have reached chili, question for which Morales insisted on leaning towards the option approached by the team that commands John Reynoso.

The numbers of Iván Morales in his career

Ivan Morales, 22-year-old forward and 1.80 meters tall who would be joining Blue Cross shortly to dispute the Grita México C22 Tournament of Liga MX, accumulates 91 games in the first division of Chilean soccer with the shirt of Colo-Colo, an amount that was enough to score 22 goals and record eight assists.