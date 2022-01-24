These 4 Android gestures are brutal and almost nobody knows them

Android is full of gestures, tricks and functions that very few users know. Today we are going to tell you 4 gestures that you can use in your day to day, that very few people know about and that are incredibly useful. They are tricks that improve the productivity of certain actions and that have been available for many years. Some have to do with photos, others with GBoard and others with Google Chrome. If you want to get more out of your android mobile you have to know them yes or yes.

How to capitalize text after typing

If you use GBoard you should know that there is the possibility of putting an entire text, phrase or word in capital letters after writing it. Many times it happens that you write something, you want to put it in capital letters and you have to erase it to write it again. Also with something you copy from the clipboard.

The google keyboard has a hack that fixes this. You simply have to select any text you are writing and press the shift key. GBoard will do two things: a single press will start all words with a capital letter, and a double press will change all text to capital letters. It’s a little known and very useful trick!

Extract the shortcuts of the apps as one more icon

This is one of the lesser known and most useful tricks that Android has. If you long press the icon of an application it shows shortcuts to perform certain actions. These shortcuts are also known as shortcuts.

The gesture we are talking about is as simple as long press one of these shortcuts and drag it to the part of the screen you want. This way the shortcut will become a screen plus icon and it will be a much more direct shortcut.

These shortcuts are in apps like Twitter, Chrome, YouTube and many more apps. They allow you to perform actions without having to enter the app and go to the specific section. For example, there is a Chrome shortcut to open an incognito tab directly. Now you can make these shortcuts much more useful and become shortcuts with thousands of functions.

Switch between Google Chrome tabs with a gesture

If you have several open google chrome tabs there is a very simple and useful way to navigate between them. It is not necessary to go to the tabs icon and select the one you want: just swipe to the side on the top URL bar.

If you slide the tabs they will change to navigate between one and the other in a much faster way. When you try it you will not want to stop using it for a single day.

Zoom gesture in Google Photos or in the photo gallery

For a few years, quite a few gallery applications have adopted a google photos gesture. This is to visualize the general plane of the photographs in one way or another. Simply pinch or zoom when you enter your gallery or Google Photos.

You will see that the thumbnail display changes and you can have a larger or smaller grid almost instantly. It is a very useful gesture that some users discover by mistake.

These android tricks based in gestures system have been in the operating system for years and you didn’t know about them until now. Which one did you like the most? Did you know any?