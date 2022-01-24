These are the jobs that companies will offer the most in 2022 (and why technology predominates) – Prensa Libre

According to the World Economic Forum, approximately 85 million jobs will be automated in the next five years, out of a total of 97 million new jobs.

The covid-19 pandemic is redefining jobs, as a result of the technological transformation that organizations are experiencing. Digital-based plans for the future have accelerated and profiles with specific or specialized skills in certain areas are now in demand.

For example, those related to the green economy (renewable energies, energy efficiency, integrated water management, sustainable agriculture, among others); data analysis specialists; automation processes; artificial intelligence; digital sales, marketing and strategies; cybersecurity; software and application developers; and specialists in the internet of things.

“These are the positions that will have the greatest opportunities to choose when, where and under what conditions to work,” said Andrés Soto, general manager of ManpowerGroup Central America and the Caribbean.

Along with uncertainty and the emergence of new trends, organizations need to transform their workforce to ensure it has the necessary skills and competencies to refit for an uncertain future, the executive said.

Egor Espinosa, Human Resources consultant and specialist, adds other positions that will be required, such as e-commerce specialists, given that the need for companies to hire qualified personnel for online service and achieve sales through that channel, apart from capturing new customers.

As for more operational activities, the hiring of personnel with technical knowledge (in various industries) and drivers of delivery vehicles (car-motorcycle) is also on the rise, due to the increase in the delivery of orders by fast courier. This applies not only in commercial companies such as supermarkets, but from the warehouses to the customer-consumer’s home.

Digital skills and telecommuting

Espinosa agreed that the adaptation to new technologies will have a positive impact on economic growth worldwide, such as big data, advances in the use of the Internet, artificial intelligence and data storage in the cloud.

The importance of the latter increased with the pandemic, since company data was kept on physical servers and on personalized desktops, especially those related to customers, which forced many organizations to require the implementation of cloud technologies to continue remote operation or telecommuting.

Alejandro Quijada, director of Fundación Pro-Educación & Empleo considered that organizations require profiles with digital and technological knowledge, accompanied by soft skills.

On the other hand, those who are looking for opportunities, opt for organizations that allow them a balance between work and personal life, so they want jobs that can be done from home. 70 percent of the global workforce is under this modality, said the professional.

In the past, there was a certain “fear” for the home office, due to possible control failures of the addresses or headquarters over the personnel under their charge. However, that changed due to the pandemic and many people and industries that were afraid to make that change have seen it positive because they now have more committed staff, Quijada said.

New challenges

Soto referred, along these lines, that the greatest reconfiguration of skills in demand is taking place after World War II, which generates pressure in two ways: on the one hand, companies are unable to find talent with the right skills and necessary for your business objectives.

And on the other, digitization and automation have caused the speed of needs to change and people have not found a way to keep up with that pace of updating.

The problems that are generated are the disconnection between the expectations of the employer and the skills of the candidate; outdated and unattractive salaries in the market; poor reputational brand management due to errors or unsuitable labor practices; lack of accompaniment in the incorporation process; benefit packages that do not meet the needs of employees; and lack of internal training programs.

Organizations therefore have a great opportunity before them to better prepare for the new global “work” order by prioritizing the following:

Create greater workforce flexibility.

Strengthen the sustainability of talent and the well-being of workers.

Drive digital transformations.

José Luis Revah, specialist in Coaching, from ADEN International Business School, analyzed that the world is experiencing an interesting confluence in the history of work, because labor practices from the industrial era of the last two hundred years are preserved, which coexist with the new patterns of the age of information.

“Organizations continue to be managed as hierarchical systems with chains of command in a world of networked individuals and autonomous entrepreneurs. These last aspects are the fundamental variables to consider, in view of the context we are experiencing”, he reflected.

Hiring amid the pandemic

One of the most important challenges for companies at the time of hiring, Espinosa stated, is getting candidates to adapt to new ways of hiring, such as online interviews; the acceptance of electronic documents, such as contracts, working conditions, internal work regulations; and the flexibility to work from home or places other than those provided by employers, directly.

Likewise, it is important to ensure health conditions, compliance with the vaccination scheme and the use of security implements established by the State, adopted and standardized by the company with the aim of not spreading diseases or viruses. The relevance of this last aspect will continue and it is something that an applicant should know prior to hiring, the specialist recommended.

On the other hand, Soto highlighted the importance of technical skills, experience and specialized knowledge, since they are fundamental elements to consider for jobs that imply flexibility and constant challenges.

The foregoing, without ruling out “soft” skills in a more social context, which in turn are more difficult to find, such as curiosity, emotional intelligence, resilience and the ability to learn, since they are people who adapt more quickly. , to support your teams towards successful results.

In short, those who have the skills most in demand by the labor market can make salary decisions, work remotely, avoid commuting and remain safe at home, while achieving company goals, the Manpower executive concluded. .