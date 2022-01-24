These Huawei headphones with premium sound are 150 euros off

The impressive Huawei FreeBuds Studio offer you great audio quality at a discount of about 150 euros.

The Free Buds Studio, the most advanced headphones in the entire Huawei catalog, are starring in an unparalleled crash right now. The occasion comes in amazon, where its price falls to 153 euros. It is a brutal offer, since the original price of these wireless headphones is 299 euros.

It is enough to perform a simple calculation to discover that the discount is close to 150 eurosLeaving the FreeBuds Studio is one of its lowest prices to date. In addition to premium sound, these headphones offer a comfortable design, noise cancellation and up to 24 hours of autonomy. Without a doubt, they are one of the best headband headphones out there. high-end that you can buy for about 150 euros. Don’t wait any longer and buy them at half price before they return to their original value.

Buy the Huawei FreeBuds Studio with a 150 euro discount

The quality of the Huawei FreeBuds Studio is perceived from the first moment, since we analyze its design and see that it has some materials resistant that do not give up comfort. Can you use these headphones? over ear for hours without your ears hurting, because their padded ear pads so they allow it.

Sound quality is one of the most important aspects, or the most, when choosing helmets. These FreeBuds Studio meet with a very good grade, because they sound very, very good thanks to high definition sound. When using them, it will be just you and the music, because they have a powerful noise cancellation system so you don’t hear anything around you. Depending on where you are, the headphones will automatically adjust the noise cancellation so that it is always the most appropriate.

Among the functions of the Huawei FreeBuds Studio is also the “alert mode”, which lets in ambient sound, and the “voice mode”, which enhances human voices while reducing ambient noise. This last tool is especially useful when having conversations, as it allows you to hear the voice of the other party without having to take off your headphones.

We also like that these headphones have eight omnidirectional microphones that ensure good quality phone calls. Also, they have touch controls on the outside and you can connect to two devices simultaneously.

Finally, they mount a 410 mAh battery that will reach the 20 hours of playback with noise cancellation activated. If you disable this tool, its autonomy may grow up to 24 hours. If you are going to leave the house and the headphones have no battery, you can make a 10 minute quick charge in order to gain energy for 8 hours of playback (without noise cancellation).

Whether to work, to study or to enjoy music with the best quality, the Huawei FreeBuds Studio are a excellent purchase for 153 euros. Without a doubt, one of the offers of the day on Amazon.

