They assassinate Lourdes Maldonado, the journalist who asked AMLO for help in the middle of a press conference in 2019

The journalist Lourdes Maldonado at the press conference in which she spoke with the president of Mexico.

Lourdes Maldonado became this Sunday the second Mexican journalist murdered in a week in Tijuana, a city on the California border, and the third in the entire country in January alone.

The journalist was killed when she arrived at her residence in the Santa Fe subdivision, inside a vehicle, the Efe news agency reported, citing police reports.

After hearing the noise, the neighbors came out, found the scene and requested help from the authorities.

Maldonado belonged to Protection Program for Journalists in Baja California, but the surveillance provided was not permanent.

