They assassinate Lourdes Maldonado, the journalist who asked AMLO for help in the middle of a press conference in 2019

Drafting

BBC News World

3 hours

image source, Screenshot Caption, The journalist Lourdes Maldonado at the press conference in which she spoke with the president of Mexico.

Lourdes Maldonado became this Sunday the second Mexican journalist murdered in a week in Tijuana, a city on the California border, and the third in the entire country in January alone.

The journalist was killed when she arrived at her residence in the Santa Fe subdivision, inside a vehicle, the Efe news agency reported, citing police reports.

After hearing the noise, the neighbors came out, found the scene and requested help from the authorities.

Maldonado belonged to Protection Program for Journalists in Baja California, but the surveillance provided was not permanent.

The newspaper El Universal indicated that once the officers who were guarding her left, the aggressor shot her.

labor litigation

On March 26, 2019, during his speech at the press conference with López Obrador, Maldonado asked the president for help, stating that he feared for his life.

Maldonado had worked for several media outlets, including Primer Sistema de Noticias (PSN), owned by Jaime Bonilla, who was governor of Baja California from 2019 to the end of 2021.

At that press conference, Maldonado mentioned Bonilla, who was a licensed senator at the time.

“I also come here to ask for support, help and labor justice, because I even fear for my life, because it is a lawsuit that I have had with him for six years“, he stated before the president.

“I do it because it’s about your licensed senator, your super coordinator of delegations and your candidate, your next candidate for governor of Baja California, Mr. Jaime Bonilla, that’s why I’m here, asking for your support,” he added.

López Obrador responded at that time: “I am going to ask Jesús Ramírez, who is the coordinator of Social Communication, to attend to you, to support you so that justice is requested, that there is no influence, that action be taken within the framework of the law”.

The video of the press conference went viral on social networks after the news of his murder.

The reporter made public in recent days that she had won a labor dispute against the company Primer Sistema de Noticias.

The “deadliest country in the world” for the press

Maldonado is the third journalist murdered so far this month in Mexico, the second in the state of Baja California, where the photojournalist was also shot dead near his home in Tijuana. Margarito Martinez last January 17.

In addition, on January 10, in Veracruz, a state in eastern Mexico, the journalist Jose Luis Gamboa-Arenas, director of the digital media Inforegio, where he disseminated problems of insecurity and politics.

According to Reporters Without Borders (RSF), at least seven journalists were killed in Mexico in 2021, making it “the deadliest in the world for the press.”

Mexico ranks 143rd out of 180 countries in RSF’s 2021 World Press Freedom Index.