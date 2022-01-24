‘They rejected 180 MDE and they cannot renew Mbappé’; Wenger tuned PSG

Midtime Editorial

The future from Kylian Mbappe follow in the air (despite Zlatan’s advice), and for now he has not wanted to renew with PSG since he has the illusion of playing with him Real Madrid, made the mythical Arsene Wenger has criticized, because even though they had a offer formal by him €180 million, they rejected it.

Today Mbappé could sign a preliminary agreement with any club of your choice, since as your contract ends in June this 2022, is free to seek a new team prior to becoming a free agent; PSG, a multi-million dollar team, let go of a fortune thinking they could renew it.

Wenger’s criticism of PSG for Mbappé

In an interview with ‘Canal +’ of France, Wenger considers that the PSG have everything to lose at this time because they have not been able to renew Mbappe, because if he goes free they will regret not having accepted the offer who at the time did Real Madrid for him.

“Time plays against PSG. When you’re in a situation like this, the longer it goes on, the more difficult it is to close it, given the experience I have. I’ve been waiting for a year and a half for PSG to renew Mbappé. He is the most indispensable player they have. little time left and today the player is free to sign with whoever he wants”, he commented.

In addition to this, Arsene Wenger think that he PSG trusted that they were going to have Lionel Messi and other great stars in their ranks and that would be enough to renew the French, something that has not happened yet. He reiterated that letting go of a large sum of money was a mistake.

“PSG had one firm offer from Real Madrid. when you reject €180 million… Even for PSG it’s still a huge sum. So when they turned down this money, I think they said to themselves, ‘We’ve got to have a great season, we have Messi and we can’t afford to lose MbappéWe will be able to convince him to stay, but it hasn’t happened,” he said.

After 28 games this season, Mbappé has scored 19 goals and given 16 assists. He is the player who contributes the most to PSG and time is running out for the club, because with each passing day he gets closer to Real Madrid.

