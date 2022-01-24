They remind Canelo Álvarez: The night he gave his rival the worst knockout

Amir Khan He remembered the time he faced Canelo Alvarez, who gave him the worst knockout of his career. The match took place on May 7, 2016 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

That was the first time Eddy Reynoso’s pupil defended the WBC middleweight title.

“When Oscar De La Hoya called me to do that fight, I couldn’t say no. Maybe I was too brave. Mayweather was being a jerk and he didn’t want to fight me, so I said ‘great, let’s do it.’ respect of Canelo”.

The day Canelo Álvarez knocked out Amir Khan

The Mexican had no problem beating the British. In the final seconds of the sixth round, he unleashed a powerful right hand to the jaw and sent him to the canvas. He could no longer continue.

The impact was so strong that even Canelo Alvarez worried about Amir Khan, who fell in an ugly way and took several minutes to react.

That fight was full of controversy, especially because of the weight difference: the man from Guadalajara weighed 187 pounds and the man from Bolton weighed 158 pounds.

“Yeah, I got knocked out, but he’s one of the greatest fighters of all time. It was crazy. At weigh-in he didn’t look that big, but when I saw him in the corner I was thinking, what am I doing here? He had his back to me. It was huge.”

On February 19, 2022, Amir Khan He will face Kell Brook, this being his return to the ring after approximately two and a half years, since he has not fought since he knocked out Billy Dib on July 12, 2019.

Canelo Alvarez He plans to face the winner of Ilunga Makabu’s fight against Thabiso Mchunu, in which the WBC cruiserweight belt will be in dispute.

