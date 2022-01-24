They ventilate the custom that Jacky Bracamontes has in common with her daughter Paula

Through Instagram stories aired the custom that Jacky Bracamontes has in common with her daughter Paula. Without being able to hide it, the actress shared the moment in which she appears asleep during a flight.

Jacky Bracamontes He enjoys sharing his private and work life with his more than 7 million followers. From special moments to funny anecdotes with his five daughters.

Recently the actress of “Sortilegio” made a strong revelation about if you are ready for a new pregnancy in case this time you have a child. Jacky Bracamontes announced that “the factory has already closed” with a funny video.

Jacky Bracamontes and Paula have the same custom

This afternoon Jacky Bracamontes He shared through his Instagram stories that He was in full flight to a mysterious place. Without saying more about it, her husband Martín Fuentes revealed that they were at the Buccaneers football game against the Rams.

During the flight, the father of five girls shared a video in which Jacky Bracamontes appears in the back seat sound asleep. “Jacky Bracamontes is the same as Paula. He sleeps everywhere”, he wrote between laughs.