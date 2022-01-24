This app uses artificial intelligence to tell you when to take your popcorn out of the microwave

It is one of the most useful and curious applications that we have tried in a long time.

Many of the applications that you use in your day to day use, in one way or another, techniques based on artificial intelligence to fulfill its function. Whether it’s to improve the photos you take with your mobile camera, to show you publications based on your interests, or to tell you how many people are in a place in real time.

Other applications use this technology for slightly less… common purposes. It is the case of Popcorn Expert, one of the most curious apps that we have come across in a long time.

Analyze the sound of popcorn and find out when it’s ready

Someone, at some point in their life, decided that it was worth develop a sophisticated artificial intelligence algorithm to solve one of the most important challenges facing humanity in the modern era: knowing if microwave popcorn is ready or not.

The result is Popcorn Expert, a free app available on Google Play, which uses the latest advances in the field of machine learning and artificial intelligence to analyze the sounds made by popcorn “exploding” in the microwave. By capturing sound with our smartphone’s microphone, algorithms based on the Google TensorFlow machine learning engine determine what is the best time to stop the microwave and prevent the popcorn from burning.

According to its creator, the sound of the explosion of a corn seed has a duration of about 30 milliseconds. When training the neural network to accurately recognize explosions, about 1,500 sound examples.

The application fulfills its mission perfectly, and also has various functions, including the measurement of popped corn seeds in real time, speed indicator, or the option to share the results with the community and earn experience points to compete with the rest of the world and unlock achievements.

it’s possible download Popcorn Expert completely free on Google Play. The application has a weight of 41 MB and is compatible with most Android devices with a version equal to or greater than Android 5.0.

