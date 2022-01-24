this complete sports smartwatch collapses

If you are looking for a good smart watch to play sports, this Amazfit Stratos 3 offers you precision and resistance with more than 60 euros discount.

Smart watches are a good accessory for sports, as they allow you to know data such as kilometers traveled, calories burned or heart rate. Today we want to recommend a very interesting sports smartwatch, because it has great features and a great offer. Its about Amazfit Stratos 3which collapses to 126 euros in amazon.

This is a smart watch that is characterized by its great resistance, with a design that withstands bumps and scratches well, and protection against water. In addition, it has multiple sports modes, a good screen, GPS and battery for several days. If to this we add that the discount exceeds 60 eurosthis is an opportunity that you cannot miss if you want a smart watch.

Buy the rugged Amazfit Stratos 3 at the best price

The design of the Amazfit Stratos 3 combines resistance and comfort so you can use it in your outdoor activities without fear of damaging it easily. Specifically, it has a stainless steel body combined with reinforced plastic and a silicone strap that facilitates perspiration. Furthermore, it is water resistant up to 5 ATMso you can take it on all your adventures.

Quality is your 1.34-inch TFT anti-glare screen, prepared to offer a good visualization even under sunlight. What’s more, the more light there is, the better this panel will look. On the other hand, the device has Bluetooth 4.2. You can not only connect it to your mobile, you can also pair your wireless headphones to listen to the songs stored on the smartwatch itself, since it has 2 GB of storage.

As we have mentioned, it is a sports smartwatch, so it integrates everything you need for physical activity: 80 sport modes, GPS and water resistance. Thanks to Firstbeat algorithms, the Amazfit Stratos 3 can offer you professional-level training data. In terms of health, it integrates a heart rate sensor which can work 24 hours a day.

Another point in favor of buying the Stratos 3 is its 300mAh batterywhich reaches the week of use if you use the watch in its entirety, with all its functionalities. If you are going to carry out an outdoor activity and need to keep the GPS always activated, the autonomy can reach 70 hours. Lastly, if you opt for heavy duty mode, the Stratos 3 will last up to 14 days bypassing the charger.

In short, the Amazfit Stratos 3 is a very complete smartwatch for sports. If we take into account that it has more than 60 euros discount on Amazon, it seems like a great time to get it.

