This flying robot could collect fruits and work in the fields

File photo. | Credit: Tevel

Robotics has come a long way in recent years, going from being an inspiration for science fiction movies to a real support and boost for most industries. Numerous companies constantly launch their latest innovations, such is the case of Tevel Aerobotics Technologies, an Israeli company that created an autonomous robot capable of harvesting ripe fruit from trees.

The general idea already presents a novelty; however, what is really important is the deployment, since it is a flying robot that uses artificial technology to detect ripe fruit and uses a mechanical arm to go directly to the branches, fly at their height and remove the selected fruit.

The ‘FAR’ robot (for its acronym in English) uses complex AI algorithms to collect the pieces once they are at the exact point of maturation, identifying aspects such as their size and color, and, once the ‘signing’ is done, the robot looks for the best way to approach to obtain its objective, stabilizing in the air while they are connected to vehicles that move together with the ‘drone’ and supply constant energy to the robot.

According to the company, next year “tests will be carried out and pilot tests will be carried out in Spain, the US and Italy in apple plantations of more than 100 hectares.”

According to the company, its device “Works tirelessly day and night”, which would represent a significant reduction in operating costs. To “give farmers back control,” the robot will come with software or an app that allows people to choose the type of fruit to pick, the units, the time and the weight of the fruit.

“Our autonomous flying fruit picking robots fill unmet labor needs at the right time and at a lower cost,” the company says.

According to the company, the current shortage of pickers means that more than 10% of the fruits are not picked; however, it makes the caveat that its drones seek to “complement” the work of the operators and not replace them outright.

The robots that could help revolutionize the field

The John Deere 8R autonomous tractor is displayed at the Las Vegas Convention Center during CES 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada, US, January 6, 2022. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

To help revolutionize increasingly complex tasks such as agriculture, different companies presented at CES 2022 their concepts of autonomous machines designed to help in the work of farms.

The first case is that of the tractor manufacturer John Deere, which combined its iconic 8R vehicle with a GPS system and new technologies to It is not necessary for the farmer to be in the cab driving the vehicle, but he can do it from his smartphone by programming routes for the machine to pass.

Equipped with twelve cameras and artificial intelligence, the machine stops automatically as soon as it detects an obstacle, at which point it sends a signal to its owner. The innovation will be available this year as confirmed by the company’s chief technology officer.

Naïo, a French company focused on the agriculture industry, also took advantage of the event to present ‘Ted’, a robot that can “pass” over vines to remove weeds from the ground, on the other hand there is ‘Oz’ a farm helper that can dig, weed or furrow, and finally ‘Dino’, an automaton designed to weed crops.

All three robots are equipped with laser sensors, cameras and probes that will allow them to understand their surroundings, as well as collect useful data for the operator, allowing the farmer to know if he needs to add water or fertilizer to the field.

