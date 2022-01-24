This is how Toni Costa accompanied Adamari López in his most difficult moments

After testing positive for Covid-19, Adamari Lopez she was hospitalized. The actress and host took into account her background and decided to go to a hospital to be treated properly and avoid any complications. Tony Costa, her ex and father of her only daughter, accompanied her to cope with her most difficult moments.

Adamari López was hospitalized for Covid-19

The famous host and actress Adamari Lopez, from 50 years, shared with her followers, through her social networks, the reason that led her to receive specialized care in a hospital. To reassure him, he explained that he was fine, but he feared that the disease would seriously affect him, as it had already happened 3 years ago, when he contracted influenza.

“Taking the necessary precautionary measures and talking to my doctors, we made the decision, based on the symptoms I had, to enter the hospital and treat me.” Along the same lines, he remembered what he had experienced and, as a precaution, it was a necessary measure.

Saying video which she posted on her Facebook account and quickly went viral on the Internet, considering that she is a very loved woman in the industry: “Approximately three years ago I had influenza and I found myself in very poor health, in a very difficult state, and with the concern that the same thing would happen to me again, so we made the decision to enter the hospital.”

Likewise, he added that, possibly, it was his daughter, Alaïa, 6 years old, who could have infected her with Covid-19. However, to leave peace of mind, he clarified that the girl was very well and in the company of her father, Toni Costa:

“Alaïta is fine, I understand that she was the one who gave me the Covid-19. We believe that she could have caught it in one of the school activities that she does or extracurricular, because she was the first to present symptoms.

After the symptoms that the girl felt, it was the decision to do the test and it came out positive. The next day they did another one and again it was positive, until she herself confesses that, when doing it, she also came out positive.

According to his story, she was hospitalized 3 daysBut, once he shared the video to reassure his fans, he said that he was already at home and waiting for more tests to be carried out in the next few days to finally obtain negative results.

Toni Costa accompanied Adamari López in his most difficult moments

To the surprise of many, the driver reported that she was fine at home and accompanied by her daughter’s father, who gave her a lot of peace of mind while waiting for everything to happen: “Today I am home, I feel much better, all the congestion I had has been diminishing. I’m still positive for Covid-19, but the treatment worked very well for me.”

Although the decision of Tony Costa settling in Adamari’s house was like “father” to take care of the girl, once again, they showed that their love evolved and they are a family, above all. In one of the most difficult moments for the driver, the Spanish dancer did not hesitate to be present and take care of them, whatever they say.

As expected, the speculations did not wait and everyone began to imagine that there would be a possible reconciliation. However, both made it very clear that it is a special moment where they have to take care of each other and help each other for the good of the other. Their daughter is involved and they consider that everything that is good for them is welcome.

