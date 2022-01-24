This is the first Motorola mobile with a camera under the screen

This special ‘Moto Edge X30 Under-Screen Camera Edition’ is already in Lenovo’s ovens to bring the cleanest fronts and the latest technology to all its fans… We’ll see if it also reaches Europe and Latin America!

Since Lenovo controls the company Motorola times have changed radically, at least in terms of device presentation, and the fact is that the North American firm is no longer governed too much by the market and its rivals, but rather he shows us devices almost by surprise, such as the Moto G51 that arrived just in time for Christmas or the Moto Edge X30 that would debut for the brand on Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1.

And the next to land in the Motorola catalog will also be the first to have a UDC camera, or what is the same, of a completely clean front with the camera for selfie integrated under an OLED screen, reaching the stores become a special edition of that Moto Edge X30 that we talked about earlier.

And it is that yes friends, the directors of Lenovo have wanted to prepare us this surprise called Moto Edge X30 Under-Screen Camera Edition who have also anticipated us on Weibo, the place where almost all the leaks in China are born, telling us not only the details of the device but also its first images, both from your sales package and a teaser of that novel front-facing camera solution.

Motorola already has its first smartphone with a completely clean front on the way, which will arrive as a special edition of its ‘flagship’, the Moto Edge X30, maintaining the high-performance hardware and giving even more prominence to its 6.7-inch OLED panel and 144Hz

In addition, as GizmoChina colleagues told us, it was Chen Jin himself, CEO of Lenovo Mobile, who confirmed that this device “will be released soon” in China, without offering that yes any specific details about dates, prices or availability markets.

We therefore understand that it will be a limited edition addressed to the most early birds among Motorola fans, who will thus be able to have a completely clean front without notches or holes for the front camera, although obviously making concessions to results and quality of this integrated camera that ZTE or Samsung have already used with dubious effectiveness.

As for the specifications, the logical thing is that they are the same as those of the current flagship from Motorola, with that chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 accompanied by a screen 6.7-inch FHD+ OLED with 144 hertz of refresh rate and 576 hertz of touch sampling, which in its case will be the absolute protagonist hiding both the camera and the fingerprint reader.

It will also offer the 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, HDR10+ certification and the best viewing experience to accompany a multimedia section that crowns a configuration of triple camera with a 50 megapixel main sensor in addition to an ultra wide angle and a depth sensor.

Perhaps they will be modified for this special edition 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, since we already know that these versions are usually accompanied by the most performant hardware possible, although this Moto Edge X30 Under-Screen Camera Edition will continue to count on Android 12 and a generous 5,000 mAh battery with fast charge.

We will be attentive to the news that is cooked around Motorola and Lenovo, as it would be interesting to see this device sooner or later to check how successive iterations of these UDC cameras work used by different manufacturers… We’ll see if it finally reaches Europe and Latin America!

