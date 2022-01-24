This is you.com, one of the most original alternatives to Google in recent years

You.com is a revolutionary new search engine that launched its first beta version in November 2021.

With a market share of almost 90%, the Google search engine is the means most used by the vast majority of users in the world to search for information on the internetsince the percentage of people who use its most direct rival, Bing, Microsoft’s search engine, It doesn’t even reach 5%.

Until now, none of the other available options seemed to threaten Google’s leadership in this sector because they didn’t offer anything new, but a new actor has just appeared that can change this trend. Is about you.coma new search engine that is one of the alternatives to Google most original of recent years.

you.com: the search engine that threatens Google’s hegemony

Until now, all alternative search engines, even privacy-focused ones like DuckDuck Go or Brave Search, have imitated Google’s system, which is based on crawlers that are responsible for indexing websites and algorithms that anticipate what users needbut you.com is completely away from this scheme, since, according to its own CEO, it wants web searches stop relying on advertising and SEO guidelines to give the user greater control over their Internet searches.

You.com is a search engine that released its first beta version in November 2021 and that stands out for having an interface and functionalities that you will not be able to find in any other search engine.

At the interface level, you.com moves away from the classic design of the rest of the search engines that show you a list with all the links related to your searchshowing you all the results in the form of cards organized by sources and grouped into a series of specific categories such as web results, images, videos, news and social networks. In this last section you will see results from platforms such as Wikipedia, Reddit, Twitter, Instagram or Linkedin.

The main advantage of this new interface is that each card shows us a summary of the result obtained in the searchin such a way that we will no longer have to open several tabs to see its content, but only those that contain the information you are looking for.

You.com also allows us to customize your browser’s default news sources, to prioritize some over others and your results appear first.

Another of the main features of you.com is that it does not display advertising in its search results, although this new search engine does not rule out show, in the future, ads that respect privacy.

Precisely, privacy is another of the pillars of you.com, since, according to those responsible, this new search engine is safer than Google and even that DuckDuck Go. In this sense, when we activate the private mode in you.com, this search engine never stores your preferences, queries and locationswhy, according to its creators, it only stores data to prevent misuse of the servers.

An example of you.com’s privacy is that, when we search for weather information, these queries start from you.com’s IP, in such a way that no one knows who made this query.

Also, this search engine also does not use trackers like Google Analytics and only use cookies to personalize your search profile and not to track your internet activity. Obviously, with the private mode activated it does not use cookies in any way.

To start using you.com we simply have to access its website, click on the button Add to Chrome-It’s free and install your extension on Google Chrome or any other browser that supports your extensions like Brave, Microsoft Edge, Opera or Vivaldi.

Once this is done, if you open a new tab you will see that in the search bar you are already told that the default search engine is you.com.

