this will be the MIX Fold 2

The Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 will feature an 8-inch LTPO screen with 2.5K resolution and a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor.

The great success of the third generation of Samsung folding terminals, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3, is not only encouraged other manufacturers to enter fully into this sector, like Honor with its Magic V or OPPO with its Find N, but it is also motivating other brands to present new terminals within this segment.

This last case is that of Xiaomi, which after presenting its new range of franchise terminals for 2022, the Xiaomi 12, is now already working on its next folding mobile, a Xiaomi MIX Fold 2 of which we already have new clues.

This is all we know, so far, about the Xiaomi MIX Fold 2

As the guys from Gizmochina tell us, the well-known leaker Digital Chat Station has revealed some of the main features of the future Xiaomi MIX Fold 2 like your screen or your processor.

The most refined screen on the market comes to Xiaomi with these two revolutionary technologies

Thus, according to this leak, Xiaomi’s new folding smartphone will have an 8-inch LTPO screen with a 2.5K resolution and will be powered by Qualcomm’s most advanced processor to date, a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 that they’re going to mount the vast majority of premium smartphones this year.

This report from Digital Chat Station does not explicitly mention that the device that has been leaked is the MIX Fold 2, although if we take into account the screen size, no another terminal of the Chinese firm that is not a folding smartphone would fit with these features.

Xiaomi has a plan to expel Samsung from the throne of folding phones

We must remember that in addition to working on the second generation of its folding mobile, the Chinese giant is also is finalizing the imminent arrival on the market of the Redmi Note 11 and Redmi K50 series, which is composed of the Redmi K50, Redmi K50 Pro, Redmi K50 Pro Plus and Redmi K50 Gaming Edition.

Related topics: Mobiles, Chinese mobiles, Xiaomi

Sign up for Disney + for 8.99 euros and without permanence Subscribe to Disney+!