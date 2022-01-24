TikTok copies one of its most recent functions to Instagram

TikTok follows in the footsteps of Instagram and is also testing paid subscriptions within its platform.

The two most popular social networks today, especially among the youngest, are TikTok and Instagram and each of these platforms is working to stand out from the other and get more users than your rival.

Even though TikTok currently exceeds the number of monthly users to Instagramthe short video social network knows that you can’t relax when it comes to including new features in your platformas the Meta-owned app has been steadily improving its own over the past few months.

For this reason, we have just learned that TikTok is going to copy one of its most recent functions to Instagram. She reads on and finds out what it is.

TikTok will also have paid subscriptions

As the guys from XDA-Developers tell us, echoing information published in The Information medium, just a few days after Instagram announced that its paid subscriptions were already available for a small number of content creators in the United States , we just learned that TikTok is already testing paid subscriptions with a small group of users.

Instagram plans to completely change the way you see the stories

still unknown whether or when this feature will eventually reach all platform usersalthough what seems quite clear is that it will allow content creators to create a stronger bond with their fans by offering them exclusive content in exchange for a monthly payment.

We must remember that TikTok already has some monetization options through which fans can reward their content creatorslike tips or virtual gifts, but with paid subscriptions, users of the short video social network who collaborate financially with their favorite content creators will receive a reward in the form of exclusive content.

How to make money on TikTok in 2022: monetize your account now

Now, we just have to wait to see if this function that TikTok is copying from Instagram ends up reaching all users or, on the contrary, it remains in a simple test among the many that this type of platform usually performs.

Related topics: Applications, Free applications, Social networks, TikTok

Sign up for Disney + for 8.99 euros and without permanence Subscribe to Disney+!