Today’s horoscope, January 23, 2022, of all zodiac signs

At horoscope todaySunday January 23the planet Mars says goodbye to the sign Sagittarius and, while performing this movement, it leaves you with certain recommendations so that you can reinforce your energy and thus be able to go after your desires.

ARIES HOROSCOPE

In the last month and a half, Mars has left you experiences so that you can see the capacity you have to do the best public relations, as well as to practice diplomacy between people from different countries and cultures, and you have verified that when you want you can control your strong temperament.

The aforementioned has made you shine even more than usual in the professional field. This is a great satisfaction for you and it is important that you do not forget it so that you can stand out when tomorrow the commented star activates your professional area by moving to Capricorn.

TAURUS HOROSCOPE

After a period of six weeks, today is the last day that the planet Mars, the star that motivates you to achieve what you want, is passing through the Sagittarius sign. In this way, it also ends its passage through the area of ​​financial relationships and shared finances of your horoscope.

In the mentioned time, you will have discovered the strength and instinct you have to manage new businesses, connect with partners and reach the best deals. It is essential that you integrate this so that you can use it even better when the aforementioned star, starting tomorrow, favors you more in directing yourself to your desires.

GEMINI HOROSCOPE

With the passage of Mars, the planet of discussions and fights, through the area of ​​your personal relationships in your horoscope in the last month and a half, surely your behavior will have been somewhat aggressive. As today is the last day of this influence, it is important that you understand that you must remain calm.

This is because it is not worth dispersing your energy in unpleasant conflicts. Arguing can only cause you more trouble and lead to difficult situations. Try to avoid unnecessary confrontations and make your homemade garlic amulet to absorb bad energies.

CANCER HOROSCOPE

In the last six weeks Mars, which works as your internal engine, has been activating your work area. This movement has led you to carry out your tasks quickly and efficiently, since your objective was to obtain recognition and raise your position and prestige in the office.

You will feel good about everything you have done; however, if you don’t receive the recognition you’re expecting, you may become angry and come into conflict with your superiors. I recommend you let this day pass, since tomorrow the mentioned planet changes signs and you will be calmer.

LEO HOROSCOPE

Mars, the planet associated with your vital energy, power of conquest and your sexuality, in recent weeks has encouraged you to dedicate yourself more to your romances and to the new people who came into your life. Therefore, you have been with a lot of social activity and enjoying the pleasures of life.

But at the same time, you have probably neglected your work responsibilities a bit. As today is the last day of this influence, it is good that you enjoy it, because starting tomorrow the planet mentioned will pass into Capricorn and will make you concentrate on fulfilling your daily obligations.

VIRGO HOROSCOPE

Today is the last day that Mars passes through Sagittarius and then begins to benefit you much more. It is important that you recapitulate what you have learned in this month and a half and that you have managed to remain calm in your home. Also with all those who are living near you, you share your daily routine.

Avoid arguments and anger, be more flexible and keep your ego when things don’t go your way. Let the energy flow by itself in your horoscope and consider that tomorrow you start a time to be more relaxed and enjoy the good pleasures that life gives you.

LIBRA HOROSCOPE

Today is the last day in which Mars will be passing through the area of ​​your thoughts and how you express yourself taking more strength before saying goodbye. While over the past six weeks you will have had and enjoyed some good discussions and conversations with a high level of information sharing, ones in which you will have demonstrated your ability in finances and investments, you will also have seen how your communication improves when you control your whims. . For this reason, it favors you to stay with your kinder side and control your reactions.

SCORPIO HOROSCOPE

Mars is the planet that activates your reactions in times of urgency and, for a month and a half and until today, it has been passing through the area of ​​your money. In this time, you have learned how to get the cash you need for an unforeseen event, as well as how to develop the ability to move on this subject.

This is the experience that you must integrate before tomorrow the commented star changes its zodiacal sign. In this way, you will know that you are capable of overcoming any type of emergency and even more so when doing this grapefruit ritual to attract quick money.

SAGITTARIUS HOROSCOPE

For a month and a half, Mars has been in charge of giving you much more activity and enthusiasm than you normally have. He also did it with impulsiveness and initiative every time you had to start a business. You have this injection of vitality to this day, because tomorrow your zodiac sign changes.

For this reason, you should try to incorporate it so that you can manage and finalize everything you started and ended halfway. You will see that this order will help you have maximum productivity to improve your economy.

CAPRICORN HOROSCOPE

Today is the last day that Mars, the planet that is always ready to fight, will be passing through the most reserved area of ​​your horoscope and in which its strength is lost. Although it has been calm in the last six weeks, now it is preparing to leave with all its strength and enter your sign tomorrow.

It is for this reason that I recommend that you prepare yourself, know how to remain calm and do not start reacting impulsively before some negative stimulus from the outside. It is also good that you review the frustrations in the mentioned time so as not to let them out in an impetuous way.

AQUARIUS HOROSCOPE

After a month and a half, Mars stops passing through the area your work teams with colleagues. During this time, you will have had the opportunity to develop your leadership and organization skills with a common goal, whether for work issues or for a community project.

The aforementioned planet has given you experiences to understand how much teamwork is useful, to share energies and create several joint ventures. Integrate everything learned to be able to put it into practice in different areas of your life.

PISCES HOROSCOPE

Since the beginning of December of the previous year, exactly a month and a half ago, Mars, the planet that represents your warrior strength, has been showing you the energy that exists within you so that you are capable of carrying out projects and now the energies of the ego they are at their peak.

This awakens in you the security of your knowledge and acquired experiences. You have learned that you can achieve success in work and career through your entrepreneurship and faith in yourself. You now have the ability to be financially independent.

