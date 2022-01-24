Tom Brady does not know if he will play with the Buccaneers in 2022

Tom Brady, Buccaneers quarterback, confessed, at the end of the game in which the Rams eliminated the reigning NFL champions, that he has not decided if he will fulfill the final year of his contract with Tampa Bay.

“Honestly I haven’t thought about whether I’ll continue, I’ll take it day by day and we’ll see what happens. The only thing I was thinking about was winning this match; I haven’t thought about anything else, five minutes ago we lost and I don’t know anything else,” he said. Brady at a press conference.

After being eliminated in the NFC Divisional duel against the Los Angeles Rams 30-27, Brady has one year left on his contract with the Bucs for 25.4 million dollars.

“I think to be successful you have to work very hard and we did, every team does and sometimes you just have to accept how things happen,” Brady said.

Last week, the 44-year-old veteran shared his doubts about retiring at the end of the 2022 season to his former New England Patriots teammate, former linebacker Willie McGinest.

“I felt then that that was a great goal and at one point I thought I still wanted to get to 45 playing, now we’ll see how it goes. I think I’m in uncharted territory,” was Brady’s response to NFL Network analyst McGinest. .

Brady, winner of seven Super Bowls, six of them with the New England Patriots, finished the 2021 season as the number one passer in yards with 5,316 and with the most touchdown passes, with 43.

He also closed his participation in the Playoffs with 86 touchdown passes in his career, another league mark.