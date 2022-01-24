Tom Brady says he hasn’t thought about playing another year with the Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, 44, said Sunday that he has not pondered whether he will complete the final year of his contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“Honestly I haven’t thought about whether I’ll continue, I’ll take it day by day and we’ll see what happens. The only thing I was thinking about was winning this match; I haven’t thought about anything else, five minutes ago we lost and I don’t know anything else,” he said. at a press conference.

After the elimination of Tampa Bay in the division duel of the National conference against the Los Angeles Rams 30-27 this Sunday, Brady has one year left on his contract with the Bucs for 25.4 million dollars.

At the end of the game, the winner of seven Super Bowls turned the attention of his answers to the pain of defeat and preferred to leave the decision about his career for later.

“I think to be successful you have to work very hard and we did it, all teams do it and sometimes you just have to accept how things happen,” he explained.

A few days ago Brady shared his doubts about retiring after the 2022 season to his former New England Patriots teammate, former linebacker and now sportscaster Willie McGinest.

“I felt then that was a great goal and at one point I thought I still want to get to 45 playing, now we’ll see how it goes. I think I’m in uncharted territory,” was the response Brady gave to McGinest, who interviewed him for the channel NFL Network.

During the week before the game against the Rams, Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians was questioned at a press conference about the continuity of his quarterback.

“I would be surprised if he decides not to return for the next season,” was the “coach’s” reply.

The Bucs’ offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich’s response added more uncertainty than certainty regarding the considered greatest NFL player of all time.

“The only thing I can say at this point is that Tom is playing at a high level. I’ll leave it at that,” Leftwich said.

Tom Brady; 15-time Pro Bowl, an NFL record; He finished the 2021 season as the number one passer in yards with 5,316 and with the most touchdowns, 43. He also closed out his participation in the playoffs with 86 touchdown passes in his career, another league record.