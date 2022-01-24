Toni Costa’s girlfriend, Evelyn Beltrán, admits that she underwent cosmetic surgery

Since Adamari López and Tony Costa They separated in the middle of last year, each one making his life but without forgetting his main goal, which is to raise his little Alaïa. Although the rumors were true, now the Spaniard is in a relationship with the Mexican influencer, Evelyn Beltran.

Now, the also Miss Austin Latina 2013 showed through her social networks what her experience was like in an operation for her breasts, which took place in the city of Miami, in the state of Florida. “Visiting my favorite place and checking up with the best surgeon,” she said on her Instagram account.

“After a year that I reduced my breasts after my pregnancy,” the model admitted in her audiovisual. It must be remembered that Evelyn Beltrán is the mother of her child named Timothy Love, a product of her relationship with Timbo Domínguez. In this sense, and on previous occasions, she pointed out that she would have no problem having more children with the Univisión choreographer.

In addition, it has been Toni Costa himself who has defended his new love on social networks after the comments made by people on his Instagram profile. The last time the debate arose about whether the model based in Texas would be a bad stepmother for her little Alaïa. To which she assured that the opinions of her detractors were a “lie”.

Both Toni Costa and Evelyn Beltrán have kept their relationship low profile so that it is not discussed by the media. However, many details have emerged since they are dating.

Together as parents to raise Alaïa

Although everyone continues with their lives, the former couple met recently to celebrate Three Kings Day with Alaïa, complying with all the traditions of Mexico and Spain: cooking threads from both countries. Through a video uploaded on the Adamari López page, the driver explained that they were combining different customs for her little girl.

“What a blessing for Alaïa to have them together. That is being parents”, “It is good Ada that Toni is with you, he loves you, you are a beautiful family”, “May the child God perform the miracle of bringing them back together as a family”, Internet users expressed on the platform of the puerto rican