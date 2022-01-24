Treasury assures of the total financing of 2021, RD$32 billion were not used

The Minister of Finance, Jochi Vicente, reported that last year, the financing taken in 2021, was not fully used, since of the RD$253,727.70 million that were authorized by the Legislative Power for financing in the reformulated budget, only RD$221,703.83 million were taken at the end of last year, leaving RD$32,023.9 ​​million undisbursed.

Likewise, Vicente highlighted that interest payments on the debt of the non-financial public sector (SPNF) as a proportion of tax revenues stood at 18.6% at the end of last year, which represented a decrease of almost five percentage points with respect to the 23.62% estimated in the second reformulation of 2020.

According to preliminary data from the Public Credit Directorate of the Ministry of Finance, sent in a press release, the SPNF’s indebtedness ratio stood at 51.10% of the gross domestic product (GDP) at the end of 2021, a level that denotes an improvement when compared to 56.60% of GDP in 2020. The NFPS debt balance was US$47,674.1 million as of December last year.

Vicente assured that the reduction in the weight of public debt on fiscal accounts in 2021 was achieved thanks to efficient management of liabilities, a strategy that the Government will also maintain during this year.

The Finance Minister stressed that the current management assumes responsibility for managing the debt and that no more loans than those approved by Congress have been taken and will not be taken.

Last December, the Legislative Branch approved Law 348-21, which authorizes the Executive Branch, through the Ministry of Finance, to carry out this year the issuance and placement of public debt securities for up to a maximum amount of RD$284,079.3 million.