Twitter reacts to dramatic 49ers win

It didn’t take long for San Francisco 49ers player Jaquiski Tartt to take to Twitter after the final few seconds vanished in flurries at Lambeau Field.

At 8:15 p.m. PT, to be exact. The tweet that security sent was:

Tartt and the 49ers advanced in the NFC playoffs, defeating the conference’s top seed, the Green Bay Packers, 13-10 on Saturday, January 22.

And it was a game the 49ers never led … until the final four seconds of the game, courtesy of Robbie Gould.

The reactions filled the social media website like the snow that covered the legendary place. Here are some of the notable posts about Saturday’s pulsating road win that leads the ‘Niners to the NFC championship game.

Jimmy G is confused in his emotion

Jimmy Garoppolo clearly couldn’t contain his excitement after the win, swearing in front of safety Talanoa Hufanga, who was holding his phone in celebration of the win (NSFW disclaimer):

Unfortunately for Garoppolo, he finished with subpar numbers (11-of-19, 131 yards) and once again threw an interception — which this time occurred inside the red zone before halftime.

Garoppolo’s longest pass consumed just 24 yards on a George Kittle connection. He also endured a tough night behind the pocket with four sacks, all on third down. It was his worst protection game since a Nov. 7, 2021, home loss to the Arizona Cardinals, which was a five-sack day at Levi’s Stadium.

Garoppolo, however, orchestrated a climactic nine-play, 44-yard drive that set up Gould’s winner. During that drive, Garappolo had a 12-yard pass to Kittle and a 14-yard pass to Deebo Samuel.

And for the second time since January 2020, Garoppolo and the 49ers are headed to the NFC title game together.

Special teams game becomes the highlight of the night

Along with Garoppolo, the 49ers’ special teams unit was heavily criticized throughout the season. And before the trip to Wisconsin, this unit hadn’t had a single game that featured a blocked field goal and a blocked punt …

Up to now.

the #49ers special teams was abysmal all…season…long, and they nearly single-handedly sent San Francisco to the NFC Championship. What a twist. — Rob Lowder (@Rob_Lowder) January 23, 2022

I did not expect the 49ers special teams to save their season, but here we are. — Grant Cohn (@grantcohn) January 23, 2022

First, Jimmie Ward ran through the Packers’ field goal drive to close out the first half with a field goal block.

Former NFL player Will Blackmon, who played on a few special teams alongside the safety in his 12-year career, pointed out how Ward cleverly followed the hand shot along the line of scrimmage that allowed Ward to open up. He passed.

Oh that was brilliant!!!!

I have chopped the post hand so

Jimmy Ward can jump through. The timing has to be precise for this to work! pic.twitter.com/8oRqVuhFQa — Will Blackmon 🍷 (@WillBlackmon) January 23, 2022

Ward added via David Lombardi of The Athletic that his special teams coach, Richard Hightower, discovered a weakness in the Pack’s field goal team that they were ready to attack.

Jimmie Ward said that Richard Hightower ID’d the weakness that led to his FG block #49ers — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) January 23, 2022

But that wasn’t the only game-changing moment on special teams.

Jordan Willis drove in and stuck his left hand out just enough to block the punt. What followed next was rookie Hufanga who tied the game.

Two blocks. One denying three points, the other becoming six. Saturday’s game was the reminder: special teams matter. It was the exact message that NFL Australia sent on Twitter:

Head coach Kyle Shanahan believed in his special teams unit all along and said through 95.7 FM The Game: “We said it on Tuesday, we thought that our special teams had an advantage … And that they could win this game for us.”

And the 49er who kicked the winning points? He summed up the victory in three words:

Robbie Gould: “Feels great, baby.” — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) January 23, 2022

49ers legends react to victory

Patrick Willis knows a thing or two about winning at Lambeau in icy conditions and in the playoffs: The linebacker was on the 2013 49ers team that beat Green Bay in the wild-card round.

The Hall of Fame candidate praised the special teams that play and win online.

Hell yeah!!! Momma there goes those special teams again!!! — Patrick Willis (@PatrickWillis52) January 23, 2022

Former 49ers defensive tackle Bryant Young, also a Hall of Fame candidate, called the game an incredible win and joined Willis in praising special teams.

amazing win @49ers! Our Special Teams outplayed GB’s. Deciding factor in the game. Offense and defense made the critical plays down the stretch. #FTTB #Faithful — Bryant Young (@Bgr8t) January 23, 2022

He also praised Gould:

Meanwhile, Merton Hanks, who played safety on the 49ers’ last Super Bowl-winning team in 1994, called his team the “Nor Cal Bullies.”

Another historic 49ers safety, Ronnie Lott, posted two tweets during the game.

Ultimately, legendary wide receiver Jerry Rice needed only one word and one emoji to sum up his reaction to the game:

