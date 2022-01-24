Two Canadian tourists are shot to death by a guest – Prensa Libre

Local authorities reported that the victims are Canadian nationals and, according to witnesses, The confrontation originated from a fight between guests.

Mexican media reported that an unknown person opened fire in a hotel located in one of the most visited tourist areas of the Mexican Caribbean and left at least two dead and one injured. According to the authorities, the victims were Canadian nationals.

The hotel where the incident occurred is located in the famous Xcaret park, near Playa del Carmen and Tulum, in Quintana Roo, Mexico.

According to the first reports, the man fired after arguing with customers of the establishment and then fled through an area of ​​vegetation, so his whereabouts are unknown until now.

This is the guest who shot causing the injuries that later caused the death of one of them, the authorities of the coordination group deploy a strong operation for his capture, any information for a prompt arrest will be deeply appreciated. pic.twitter.com/PRDC0hhBBe – Lucio Hernández Gutiérrez (@Lucio_HG) January 21, 2022

The information was confirmed by the Secretary of Public Security of Quintana Roo, Lucio Hernández Gutiérrez, through his Twitter account, where he also published photographs of the alleged aggressor and asked the population to support him with information for his capture.

“The authorities of the coordination group are deploying a strong operation for his capture, any information for a prompt arrest will be deeply appreciated,” he said.

Local media report that this is the latest fact in the wave of violence that the area is facing, since in early November 2021 an armed group broke into a beach in Bahía Petempich and killed two alleged members of a rival group.

⚠️ #LAST MINUTE

Hotel shooting in #Xcaret leaves 2 tourists dead.

According to Lucio Hernández Gutiérrez, SSP of the Government of Quintana Roo, the shots were derived from an argument between hotel guests.

The man who shot fled.#Developing #OnliHype pic.twitter.com/D1HSln31A0 — Onli (@OnliHype) January 21, 2022

Before, in October, A shooting was recorded in a restaurant located in Tulum, which left two foreign tourists dead and three others injured.