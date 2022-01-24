Two Canadian tourists are shot to death by a guest – Prensa Libre

Mexican media reported that an unknown person opened fire in a hotel located in one of the most visited tourist areas of the Mexican Caribbean and left at least two dead and one injured. According to the authorities, the victims were Canadian nationals.

Local authorities reported that the victims are Canadian nationals and, according to witnesses, The confrontation originated from a fight between guests.

The hotel where the incident occurred is located in the famous Xcaret park, near Playa del Carmen and Tulum, in Quintana Roo, Mexico.

According to the first reports, the man fired after arguing with customers of the establishment and then fled through an area of ​​vegetation, so his whereabouts are unknown until now.

The information was confirmed by the Secretary of Public Security of Quintana Roo, Lucio Hernández Gutiérrez, through his Twitter account, where he also published photographs of the alleged aggressor and asked the population to support him with information for his capture.

“The authorities of the coordination group are deploying a strong operation for his capture, any information for a prompt arrest will be deeply appreciated,” he said.

Local media report that this is the latest fact in the wave of violence that the area is facing, since in early November 2021 an armed group broke into a beach in Bahía Petempich and killed two alleged members of a rival group.

Before, in October, A shooting was recorded in a restaurant located in Tulum, which left two foreign tourists dead and three others injured.

Source link

