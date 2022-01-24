UFC 270: Francis Ngannou lectures Gane to retain the world heavyweight title at UFC 270

Admin 1 hour ago Sports Leave a comment 21 Views

UFC 270 The Cameroonian ends his contract with the company and leaves his future up in the air

Francis Ngannou comes back and defeats Gane at UFC 270 and ends his contract.
Getty pictures

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Peru vs. Colombia | Santiago Ormeño hopes to finish the double date in direct qualifying positions for the World Cup | NCZD | FOOTBALL-PERUVIAN

Updated on 01/23/2022 11:58 pm The summoned players who play abroad, for the matches against …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright The Goa Sportlight 2022, All Rights Reserved