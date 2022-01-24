UFC 270: Francis Ngannou lectures Gane to retain the world heavyweight title at UFC 270

The Cameroonian ends his contract with the company and leaves his future up in the air

Francid Ngannou is the king of heavyweights in the UFC.The Cameroonian defeated the interim champion by unanimous decision, Cyril Gane, in the main duel of UFC 170, held in Anaheim, California.

The judges saw the duel 48-47, 48-47 and 49-46 in favor of Francis, who showed a side rarely seen in his game, Well, he had more fight and control on the canvas, he even sought victory by submission on a couple of occasions.

The pace of the contest was slow most of the time, as both threw punches, but far apart, with few combinations.

In the third round, Ngannou landed a spectacular takedown with which he also had control of the position.

Also in the fourth and fifth rounds he dropped the Frenchman, even looking for the submission, which did not arrive

In the end, everything was left to the judges, who tipped the scales towards Ngannou, who ended his contract with the UFC tonight and has not yet renewed with the promotion.

The promotion returns to activity in two weeks at the Apex.

in a dominant position @Francis_Ngannou after the close of this contest #UFC270pic.twitter.com/V8D7vP6B0j ? UFC Spanish (@UFCEspanol) January 23, 2022

-It may interest you:

– Francis Ngannou lectures against Gane to retain the world title

– Deiveson Figueiredo wants a fourth fight with Brandon Moreno… in Mexico!

– The cards of the fight between Brandon Moreno and Deiveson Figueiredo

– Deiveson Figueiredo dethrones Brandon Moreno in close fight

– Michael Morales debuts with brutal knockout over Trevin Giles