UFC: Canelo Álvarez sends his support to Brandon Moreno

RGet messages of support. After falling down a controversial unanimous decision in view of Deiveson Figueiredo at UFC 270, Brandon Moreno He made it clear that it is just a stumble in his career and that he will come back stronger than ever.

“Friends an apology, I think I lost. This sucks and I had kind of forgotten how it felt. In the end, life is like that, paying the price does not guarantee victory, only a possibility. For those who were with me and now they are leaving, I am left with having made them happy at some point, for those who stay, our greatest glory is never to fall, but to get up every time we fall.In addition to the fact that Michael Jordan did not win all the games, I love them all, the only thing I can assure you is that I will return, “Moreno published on his Twitter account. Instagram.

Before this message, the Assassin Baby received messages of support from various personalities (Pantera Rodríguez, Alexa Grasso, Golden Scorpion, Jaime Camil) among which stands out the Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez. The Mexican boxer limited himself to encouraging the Tijuana fighter with a: “Cheer up, Brandon.”

Will Brandon Moreno have a rematch against Figueiredo?

Almost immediately after falling to Deiveson Figueiredo, Brandon Moreno already had a new fight against the South American in mind (the fourth between them after sharing a victory by side and a tie), a situation with which Figueiredo would agree so we could soon have news about another confrontation between them.

OTHER NEWS ON ÓMICRON AND THE VACCINE IN MEXICO

-How many days should a person with Covid-19 be isolated?

-What are the Covid symptoms due to the Omicron variant and when do they disappear?

-How to download your Covid-19 vaccination certificate by WhatsApp

-Covid-19 vaccination for children in CDMX: Not yet 15 years old? you can register it

-Can I receive the booster vaccine if I have Covid-19 by Ómicron or any of its variants?

-Omicron in children: Diarrhea, bronchitis and cough with phlegm, the effects of the new Covid-19 variant