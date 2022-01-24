Update on the situation in Cuba with powdered milk and coffee from the standardized family basket (+Video) › Cuba › Granma

The Business Group of the Agro-Food Industry reported that in January it concluded the update of the behavior of the distribution of powdered milk for children under seven years of age, and the necessary actions are specified to ensure the corresponding distribution for the month of February.

Through a statement, they clarified that given the division that has existed in the distribution of this input, a measure was taken to include milk from other non-traditional markets, which generated changes in its preparation method, which has been reported territorially to the population involved.

They also warned that there is another group of consumers, such as people who have medical diets to whom it has not been possible to deliver powdered milk since they do not have the financing to ensure them.

WHERE IS THE COFFEE?

This agri-food business system is also responsible for distributing the coffee from the standardized family basket, a product that has also presented distribution problems between December 2021 and January 2022.

They assure that even when the national production has been fulfilled, there is a level that is satisfied with imported coffee that has not arrived in the country due to the existing difficulties with the shipping companies.

The management of the Business Group reports that the industrial processing of coffee has been completed today, and work is being done on the distribution of the remaining territories before the end of January.