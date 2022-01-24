Ups and downs of Cruz Azul: Iván Morales said goodbye to Colo Colo

Midtime Editorial

The arrival of Iván Morales to Cruz Azul is on track and even in Chile it is already given as a fact, every time that the striker did not participate in the Super Cup match against the Catholic University this Sunday afternoon and after the white coach, Gustavo Quinteros, recognized that there will be between two or three outings.

Morales was at the Ester Roa Stadium in the city of Concepción to watch the game as a spectatorand in the end, after his club’s 2-0 win, he said goodbye to his fans and teammates.

Iván Morales (22), born and raised in Colo Colo, cries with emotion. He cries for the title and because he says goodbye to his teammates that he has known since childhood. He goes to Cruz Azul in Mexico. pic.twitter.com/FLxGbtVg85 – Pamela J. Cordero (@PamelaJuanita) January 24, 2022

On the eve of the meeting, Alfaro was questioned about the striker’s exit to Mexican soccer and recognized italthough he did not dare to give more details, since he changed the conversation to the reinforcements that will have to arrive.

However, among the media in that country even figures of the negotiation are already givenwhere it is mentioned that 80 percent of his pass was bought for $400,000while the Cacique will keep the remaining 20 percent, thinking of a future negotiation.

At 22 years old, the striker managed to establish himself in Colo Colo, where he managed to score 29 goals in 103 games, in addition to winning the Chile Cup, the National Tournament and two Super Cups.

