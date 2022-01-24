Vanessa Claudio responds to the criticism that netizens made about her face

vanessa claudio He responded to the criticism that netizens made about his face.

The new host of ‘Al Extremo’ confessed that it was the fault of traveling by plane and the food that was seen swollen on his return to television.

“I was super swollen, I had just arrived from a trip, even my mom told me, she told me ‘Vanessa you left here yesterday and you weren’t like this’ and I don’t know what it was, if the lack of sleep, the trip, I had traveled to Ecuador, Colombia, I had just arrived in Mexico, I was super tired or the light. “Yes, I listen to them (negative comments) and it’s not that it affects me, it doesn’t affect me at all, if they have so many doubts, then the day I do it I’ll say normal, the treatments, yes, collagen and things like that, but nothing extreme” , He said.

Even the Puerto Rican added that gained weight over the holidays, since it was not limited on the subject of food.

“And also, I’ll confess, I’m a little plumper at Christmas, I’ve always been very populous, so when you get fat, the first thing that gets fat is my face.

“I’m on a diet, I’m going to share my procedure and be patient, because people love to criticize as if they don’t get fat at Christmas,” he said.

Claudio returns to TV Azteca to be the host of Al Extremo, an opportunity that has her excited, because it is something different from what she has done before.

You may also like:

Vanessa Claudio is raining criticism on her new program: they call her arrogant and haughty