Video, James’s reaction that cost him a yellow card in Al-Rayyan, Qatar League | Colombians Abroad

James Rodríguez arrives well at his appointment with the Colombian National Team, with which this Friday he will seek a definitive victory against Peru, for the Qatar 2022 Qualifiers. So far, so good.

The left-hander is physically at his best, he comes from being the protagonist in Al-Rayyan’s 1-1 draw against Al-Ahli because his shot set off the local goal and nobody disputes his importance, despite the fact that the team is still far from the positions of European competences.

However, one detail did not go unnoticed: in the 70th minute James went, in solidarity, to a closing and, although he did take the ball out before touching the rival, he earned the yellow card.

The issue was his reaction, because in addition to grabbing his head, he even ended up bouncing off the grass out of sheer impotence.

This was the Colombian’s claim:

It is worth remembering that James recently saw the red card in the Qatari league and, although he “got it cheap” because the punishment was for a few dates, the reality is that it is not convenient to earn a reputation as a problem player with the referees, an issue that already worries inside the club.

Lowering the decibels a bit and, as they say on the Colombian coast, ‘take it easy’, is what suits the creative in this exotic experience in Qatar.