VIDEO l This is known about the San Pedro roosters player after an incident in a First Division game – Prensa Libre

López Castillo, a footballer who goes very well to the mark and fights many aerial balls, disputed the ball in the game of the second day of the First Division and this caused him discomfort that they needed to take him urgently to a health center near the sports venue .

The Guatemalan defender José Carlos López Castillo, 29, is recovering after suffering a concussion which caused him to pass out in the game that the San Pedro roosters played against Xinabajul-Huehue at the Los Cuchumatanes stadium on Sunday, January 23.

In the 83rd minute of the match, both teams tied until then 0-0. It was then that the locals attacked the Shecanos, who defended the result, on several occasions.

During one of those plays, when San Pedro regained possession of the ball, the player was walking and fell to the ground. Goalkeeper Eddy García went to ask him how he was feeling and López just shook his head.

The center of the game was involved in an argument with the Huehuetecos players who demanded that the game be restarted soon, and he showed some yellow cards before checking the player’s health status.

Finally, the medical assistance of the visiting team entered and they began to attend to him, while the whistler continued to show warning cards due to the claims of the Huehuetenango team. López Castillo continued with his hands on his head and then they placed him on his side to examine him.

In the end, they better chose to enter the ambulance that was in the stadium to transfer him to the emergency room of the national hospital.

There they managed to stabilize him, although until now he has not revealed what was the reason he collapsed in the middle of a soccer match.

Deportivo San Pedro published this message on its official Facebook account: “Board of Directors, players and coaching staff of Deportivo San Pedro report that the health status of the player José Carlos López is stable. Thanking the shows of solidarity and support for our player”.

In the following hours they will do some other studies to determine the degree of the injury that he may have had on his head.

The final result of this match was 1-0 in favor of the locals, who scored the goal when the game resumed, after assisting the defense of the San Pedro roosters.

The brothers that blessed football has given me ❤️🙌🏆🦁 https://t.co/rgo2G2Ynut – Marcos Menaldo (@MarcosMMenaldo) December 15, 2021

On January 3, the Deportivo Marquense defender, Mark Menaldo, 25 years old, he died after he fainted on the field of Marquesa de La Ensenada during the first training session of the season.

They transferred him to a clinic in San Marcos and there they could no longer do anything to save his life.

Video courtesy of Huehuetenango Multisports