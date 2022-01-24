Viral: J Balvin reacts to “pirate” tennis as a child fan

Through your account TikTok, the singer J Balvin reacted to the discussion, which both his fans and network users started in the comments section after a child’s video went viral explaining if the sneakers you have are original or not.

The user “xxxbrunocion” shared in his videos some clips in which the sneakers designed by J Balvin are observed on the Air Jordan model, and that in the market they usually have an approximate price or higher than the 10 thousand Mexican pesos, and although his videos were not focused on the shoes launched by J Balvin, some users pointed out that the sneakers seemed fake.

“I don’t care if my sneakers are pirated”, explained in a later video “xxxbrunocion” in response to comments that got into a discussion about whether the famous colored tennis shoes were original. “I like them a lot, because it was a Christmas present from my mom, so they won’t hurt me”, he added.

Although it was thought that the discussion about sneakers would end there with the boy explaining the truth about sneakers, the issue gained more force among J Balvin fans when the Colombian singer reacted surprisingly to the videos.

Doing a duet to the video of “xxxbrunocion”, J Balvin –with almost 20 million followers on TikTok- replied “Your tennis shoes will arrive”, and although he did not give more details about whether he will personally contact the little fan and send him an original pair of his shoes, he did share other messages highlighting

“More people like you. Thank you for being so grateful to your family. They are coming to you”, in reference to the attacks that the fan received when he confessed that his shoes are pirated.

J Balvin’s response video has exceeded one million positive reactions and accumulates more than seven million views two hours after he made his position public when he learned that one of his fans has non-original tennis shoes from his firm.

J Balvin’s gesture has generated more reactions among fans and users of the network, who have highlighted the nobility and empathy of the singer towards his audience.

FM