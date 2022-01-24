Virginia Torrecilla returned to football after overcoming a brain tumor

Virginia Torrecilla stepped on a court again after leaving behind a brain tumor

January 23, 2022 6:05 p.m.

After two years, and receiving and overcoming a tough test of life such as a brain tumor, today the Spanish midfielder Virginia Torrecilla put on her Atlético de Madrid uniform again and played a few minutes in the final of the Women’s Super Cup against FC Barcelona. Virginia gave the entire football world a joy that even exceeded the result of the match.

After entering the 85th minute of the match in substitution with her partner Meseguer with whom she shared a heartfelt hug, the player entered a field in Las Rozas that stood up to applaud her, as did each player who was on the field. He wore the captain’s tape, and felt like a footballer again after overcoming one of the biggest tests in his life. At the end of the match, Barça Women paid tribute to her before raising her trophy, in an image that will remain for posterity.

“One day they told me that I would not play professional football again, after 2 years I am here making my debut against Barça. It is something very satisfying after so long, after all the illness I stay with people and people do not have nothing to do with the shield or the colors and we have seen it. The first thing they do is keep me warm before celebrating their victory and their championship”, Virginia highlighted in the press conference after the match.

“I am very pleased and happy. It is a prize for me regardless of the result. Today Atlético did a nice thing, that he came back. We always want to win but my return is a very important victory for the team. Thanks to Atlético for everything that he has done for me throughout my journey, it has been a lot of work and effort, after almost two years of radios, of disease chemicals, I am here, and that is the most important thing of all”, said the Spaniard with great happiness, then to give everyone a beautiful life lesson.