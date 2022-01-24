Virologist ensures decrease in covid cases could be slower due to long holiday

Virologist Robert Paulino says that the Dominican Republic is at the peak of this wave of coronavirus infections and the decrease in cases would be slower due to the long holiday

He assures that we have already reached the peak of this wave of contagion caused, for the most part, by the omicron variant, and now we have to start going down, but that drop will depend on the chain of transmission.

“We have very long weekends ahead of us, and that means crowded people moving from one place to another, we had a very high attack rate in the National District, Santo Domingo, San Cristóbal and Santiago, which are the provinces with the highest population, but now we are going to see a distribution of that transmission to other towns, And that will be easier if we have not taken the precautionary measures this weekend, with visits to relatives or other places, in the entire country, because we are carrying the virus with us,” he explained.

The tropical disease expert recalled that viruses are not alone, but with us, and we must take into account that this responds to our anthropological characteristics.

“That drop is going to be short or longer, taking into account that we are going to continue to have cases, and no projection model says that we are going to have 5 percent positivity again in a short time, but we are going to see how the number of cases will stabilize,” said Dr. Paulino.

the doctor said there is a concern and it is the mutational characteristic of the omicron variant, and that mutation profile that it has generated two lineages, EL BA 1 AND EL BA2, and the latter seems to have the possibility of generating new variants from that same lineage.

“And that, obviously, we cannot predict, but from the virological point of view it is as it should be”, explains the director of the UNIBE Center for Tropical Medicine and Global Health.

Returning to the omicron projections, and its incidence in the country, the virology expert says that first a phase of many cases is presented aggressively, a fairly high attack rate that lasts between one to two weeks, then two weeks of susceptibilities, which are people who are going to be infected, in this case those who were not infected, including the unvaccinated.

“We are in that second phase, we are seeing an increase that has been delayed in the last five days, that delay in case numbers, despite the fact that this week that concludes we had five thousand and seven thousand cases, but it is already sees a downward trend,” he clarified.

Reveals omicron variant reinfection rate reaches up to 40%

The director of the Institute of Tropical Medicine and Global Health of the Ibero-American University (UNIBE) revealed that the reinfection rate caused by the omicron variant in people who had already been infected with the coronavirus ranges from 35 to 40 percent.

The virologist Robert Paulino explained that this says two things, the first of which is that this variant has the ability to pass before the antibodies that are generated naturally, and the second is that the duration of these antibodies over time is very limited.

Pauline said that SARS-CoV-2, and its mutations, have a totally different behavior with the case of dengue, which has four subtypes, if a person is infected with subtype 1, they will not be infected again with that subtype, because the generation of antibodies lasts over time, that is, there is an immunological memory induced by the infection that gives protection to future against that subtype.

Interviewed by Héctor Herrera Cabral on the D’AGENDA program that is broadcast every Sunday on Telesistema Channel 11 and TV Quisqueya for the United States, the scientist said that what has been seen now is that the antibodies generated by the vaccines are the ones that last in the time.

He added that the antibodies generated by the vaccines create immunological memories because they create a group of cells known as T-Helpers, which generate an immunity that can last a little longer, compared to the natural infection.

“The infection rate that we have observed with this omicron variant is about 35 to 40 percent of people who had been infected and who were reinfected, with a history of having previously been diagnosed with Covid, and who were they infected again”, insisted the doctor and university professor.

The expert in virology and tropical diseases said that the immunity it generates in the organisms of people who have been infected with Covid has a duration of three to six months, while in the case of vaccines said immunity lasts between six. months and a year.

“It has already done so, and what we have observed in other countries is that, effectively, immunity from infection does not last long, and there is no cross-protection, that is, there is no scientific evidence that, if the infection with Alpha does, For example, I am going to have protection against Omicron, there is no cross-protection, therefore, the more variants that may arise, we are going to have more infections over time,” he argued.

Dr. Robert Paulino argued that it may be the case that a person is infected with three different variants, because since 2020, when the clinical trials of vaccines began, the world population was told that these drugs were not designed to prevent infections.

“And therefore, the indicator of vaccine success cannot be the incidence of cases, and that is somewhat shocking because the general population does not understand it, or does not understand very well what the meaning of that is,” he reasoned.

the optional admits that the medical and scientific community has a duty to clarify to the population that vaccines were designed to prevent criticality, that mortality associated with the Covid-19 infection, is not to prevent SARS-2, and almost all vaccines are designed for that, from the molecular point of view there is no vaccine that can block the entry of this virus into the cell.

Paulino does not agree that pharmaceutical companies are dedicated to designing a vaccine against the omicron variant, and favored the scientific community to make an effort to achieve a polyvalent vaccine, which is effective against all variants of the virus.