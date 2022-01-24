Wall Street and European stocks trade with losses amid global tension over Ukraine

(Reuters)

The New York Stock Exchange opened lower again on Monday, on the eve of a two-day monetary meeting of the Federal Reserve (Fed) and after posting heavy losses last week.

At around 15:15 GMT, after 45 minutes of trading from the bell ringing, the Dow Jones index falls 2.1%, while the S&P 500 loses 2.5% and the Nasdaq technology loses 3%. On Friday, all three indices closed with falls of more than 1%, in the sixth day followed by declines for the Dow Jones.

Since its last record in mid-November, Nasdaq has lost more than 15%, which clearly leaves it in the correction zone, in its worst month since October 2008, in the midst of the financial crisis due to mortgage loans. For its part, the expanded S&P 500 index, more representative of the general market trend, has lost more than 8% since its last maximum, at the beginning of 2022.

Is about a day of global losses, with particular attention to tensions in Ukraine.

The main European stock markets retreat by more than 3%. By 1415 GMT, the Paris CAC 40 index was down 3.01%, the German Dax 3% and the Milan Stock Exchange index 3.06%. The Ibex 35 on the Madrid stock exchange lost 2.78% at the same time.

But it is also a negative wave with local components for Wall Street. The prospect of an increase in interest rates by the Federal Reserve (Fed), to contain inflation that is at a maximum for almost 40 years, makes the market tremble.

The Fed has a tool in rates to curb demand and moderate inflation, since its reference determines that commercial banks set their own interest rates. If credit is more expensive, individuals consume less and companies invest less.

Although investors expect rates, near zero since the start of the pandemic, to rise a percentage point in 2022, some think the Fed failed to gauge inflation, and could tighten more severely.

Of “bears” and “bulls”

The declines worry small investors and those with retirement plans known as 401k, with stocks. “Your 401k is probably 40% lower than it was three months ago. I am 65 years old and I don’t have time to recover. Thank you Joe Biden”, complained a netizen. “People are losing a lot of their 401k. It is the wallet that decides the elections so expect the Democrats to be completely defeated”, added another in relation to the mid-term legislative elections this year.

The question now for traders is to know if the correction can lead to a “bear market”, in prolonged low, the opposite term to “bull market”. While the “bear” is the pessimistic form of the stock market, the “bull” represents strength and progress.

“It is true that the market acts without rhyme or reason, except for the Nasdaq,” admitted Peter Cardillo, an analyst at Spartan Capital. Cardillo believes that the rather positive earnings season for companies will change the dynamic.

“We are still far from the ‘bear market’ but if we start to anticipate a slowdown in the economy with the rate hike, then we will continue to sell, which could make us go from a simple correction to a ‘bear market’”, explained Gregori Volokhine, portfolio manager at Meeschaert Financial Services.

The US economy should grow vigorously in 2022 after the impact of the pandemic. But could a weakening stock market hurt growth?

“That could stop the recovery but not cause a recession,” Sam Stovall of CFRA told AFP. “We just lowered our GDP growth forecast from 4.6% in 2022 to 4.2%, but it has more to do with the duration of inflation and expectations that the Fed will raise rates every quarter this year. ”, added the expert.

For others, if the correction does not last too long, it is a healthy measure in a market that is sometimes overvalued.

A key gauge of stock appreciation, the P/E ratio that compares a stock’s price to the company’s earnings per share, currently sits at an average of 21.2 for companies in the S&P 500. That means you pay more than 21 times the value of a firm’s earnings per share to buy a stock.

According to calculations by Sam Stovall, historical statistics show that this ratio could drop to 19.7 in an environment of 10-year Treasury rates between 1.75% and 2.25%. “That corresponds to a 15% drop in the S&P 500, so we are in the middle of a correction,” the expert said.

“History tells us that we could double down, to -30%” if the ratio falls to 16.2, its historical average in a context of similar rates, says the specialist.

But the story also brings a certain reassurance. “Wall Street is opportunistic,” says Stovall. “After a correction, investors come back with a vengeance and on average, it takes no more than four months to break even,” he concludes.

(With information from AFP)