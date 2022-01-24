Walter Mercado: Horoscope for today, Monday, January 24

Note to readers: Betty B. Mercado, niece and collaborator of the late astrologer Walter Mercado, continues his legacy by writing horoscopes.

Aries

(March 20 – April 18th)

Mars, your ruler, pouring out its powerful energy on everything related to your work. You will be in the business of undertaking something new that takes you out of your daily routine. Nothing will be like before because you will give it a different twist where variety will reign. Lucky numbers: 1, 46, 28.

Taurus

(April 19 – 19 of May)

It is time to travel now that the energy of Mars is concentrated in your house of the zodiac that rules travel and abroad. Learning about other cultures will open up new horizons for you, both culturally and in terms of work or profession. It is very possible that you are now contemplating moving to another country. Lucky numbers: 33, 2, 17.

Gemini

(May 20 – 19 of June)

Take great care of the secrets or private matters that others tell you. Avoid getting involved with people who like to speak ill of others. Stay away from any conversation where you feel uncomfortable and control any impulse of wanting to argue with whom you know well is not going to accept defeat. Lucky numbers: 41, 12, 30.

Cancer

(June 20th – July 21)

The relationship with your partner or people close to you sentimentally could be put to the test. The spirits are exalted before the presence of Mars in your house of unions. Stay calm at all times and avoid talking more than necessary. Wait for the waters to calm down to express your feelings. Lucky numbers: 19, 8, 22.

Leo

(July 22 – August 21)

You will have a lot of energy both physically and mentally now that Mars, the warrior planet, is located in your house of health. Sports will catch your attention and it is possible that you will join a group or team where they are practiced. You will eat wisely and healthily. Lucky numbers: 11, 4, 32.

Virgo

(August 22nd – Sept 21)

You enter a period where having fun, changing the environment, exploring, searching and doing will be paramount for you. You will be in constant movement, in search of action. In your area of ​​work or study you will be the pioneer, the one who says and sends. You will not overlook any detail. Lucky numbers: 14, 2, 33.

Libra

(Sept. 22 – Oct 22)

Somewhat tense situations could occur in the environment of your home or family. You, as the son of Venus that you are, will be the one to bring peace where discord reigns. Mars with its strong energy will be in charge of bringing out those things that you want to improve in relation to your family. Lucky numbers: 45, 18, 4.

Scorpion

(Oct 23 – Nov 20)

That related to communication is exalted now that Mars enters your third house of the Zodiac. This has two edges, on the one hand you will be very direct and sure in everything you want to express and on the other hand you could be hurtful with your words. Establish a balance. Think carefully about what you express. Lucky numbers: 3, 36, 1.

Sagittarius

(Nov 21 – Dec 20)

Mars drives your financial sector, injecting you with that extra dose of energy you need to finish or make way for new projects. Everything you do now will be aimed at increasing your economic income. You will not skimp on asking for help if you consider it necessary. Your goal is to succeed. Lucky numbers: 10, 22, 7.

Capricorn

(Dec 21 – Jan 18)

Mars, the strong and warrior planet, enters your sign today, saturating you with energy in all aspects of your life. You will not take no for an answer on both a personal and professional level. You will go after what you believe is right for you. You will project yourself with great confidence in yourself. Lucky numbers: 25, 10, 34.

Aquarium

(Jan 19 – Feb 17)

Your spiritual strength has helped you get ahead in your most difficult moments. Continue to nourish your spirit with positive thoughts of love and peace. Do not doubt the power of prayer because through it we can work miracles. Lucky numbers: 6, 17, 15.

Pisces

(Feb 18 – 19 of March)

You have been working hard to achieve your goals in life, and now you can calmly see the fruit of all your efforts. Mars fills you with the strength to make important decisions on a very personal level, which you previously considered impossible. Lucky numbers: 49, 36, 21.