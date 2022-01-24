Wave of gun violence continues in New York with two more injured

The 17-year-old girl only suffered a scratch on her face that is not life-threatening, according to the media

The violence does not give truce to New York with a new incident that occurred in the early hours of this Sunday that resulted in a man and a 16-year-old girl wounded by gunshots who are fighting for their lives in a Brooklyn county hospital.

The three were traveling in a vehicle that collided with a car after someone shot at them. Upon arrival at the scene, police found a 35-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds to his body and the 16-year-old girl with one to the back of her head, and they are in critical condition at a Brooklyn hospital.

The Police have asked for the help of anyone who has information about the shooting, which occurs in the midst of a wave of violence in the city, which last Friday cost the life of a policeman of only 22 years and left another, of 27, seriously wounded.

Also in a month in which there have been other incidents with weapons against the Police and after a 1-year-old girl was injured in the face by a stray bullet while she was in a vehicle with her mother.

New Yorkers are calling for an end to gun violence and the new mayor, Democrat Eric Adams, has proposed, in between, a plan that will involve all city agencies in the response, which he will provide more details about in the next few years. days.

Adams reiterated today during an interview with CNN that this violence is not a new problem but “has been here for a long time.”

“It is a sea of ​​crimes that has been nourished by many rivers,” said the mayor, who argued that the flow of weapons into the city must be stopped, for which he asked the federal government for help, as did Governor Kathy Hochul. in this fight.