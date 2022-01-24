We are stronger than Inter, warns Chucky Lozano and we are going for the Scudetto

After 22 days of Series A 2021-22, the Inter de Milan marches as leader as leader of the classification with 53 points, followed by the Milan who is 48 and for him Naples from Hirving the Chucky Lozano who has 46. Even so, the Mexican winger has sent a warning message to the Nerazzurri squadra.

“We can protect Inter, what’s more, we are stronger. If we compare each player, our value is higher,” he said. Hirving Lozano in an interview for the Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera. “We are playing for the title and we are not hiding. The championship is still very long, but we are strong and we must aim for the top, even if Inter and Milan go strong.”

In his third season with the Naples, Hirving Lozano He spoke about the experience he has had with the three coaches he has had in Italian football. “If we look at the number of games, I had the same role with everyone. Carlo Ancelotti received me in Naples, with Gennaro Gattuso It was complicated at the beginning, but then we understood each other. Luciano Spalletti He motivates you a lot, he has experience and he not only asks you to work, but also sets the example. He reproaches me, but I understand that he does it to improve me.”

Chucky Lozano and his fear of losing his eye

In the same interview with the newspaper Corriere della Sera, Hirving Lozano recalled the hair-raising moment he lived with the Mexican team on the Gold Cup 2021 After the impact it had on the goalkeeper Marvin Phillip of Trinidad and Tobago in a group stage match.

“I lived moments of terror, the pain was very strong. I was afraid of losing my eye,” he confessed Hirving the Chucky Lozano and revealed that “I did not want to accept the idea of ​​not being able to play football again. The doctors were quick, they calmed me down and then they revealed to me that my eye was in danger. It is a fear that I carried inside for a long time. The wound hurt And in every crash I was scared.