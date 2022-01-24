‘We finished physically better than Pumas’; Miguel Herrera praises Tigres

abigail parra

Michael Herrera, technician of tigers, stressed that his team’s victory over Pumas was deserved since they presented better soccer and also knew how to overcome the complexities of playing in University City with weather and altitude. El Piojo even ruled that they ended up better physically than those from Pedregal, who in the end are more accustomed to the time and the sun.

“Here we go, the team never lowers its arms and we won on a very difficult field because of the place, because of the schedule and in such an even game that was the difference look for one more goal. Fair reward for the boys. Physically we are very good because we finished better than the team that is used to playing here at this point”, he commented at a press conference at the end of the game.

CORDOVA MUST ADAPT

On the other hand, blacksmith once defended the feline reinforcement, Sebastian Cordova, since the coach explained that the footballer is going through a process of adaptation and getting to know his new friends.

“He has three weeks with his companions, but he makes good plays and is coming. Don’t despair because I’m not going to despair with Córdova because the guy arrived in December and with little time to adapt.

And it is that Cordova came out of change at 62 ‘for John Paul Vigon, theme that Michael Herrera justified as a strategy to revolutionize his team and that ended up resulting in the 2-1 somersault.

“We make the changes to put revolution, it is a difficult court with the height, the sun; but it’s not that he hasn’t done the things I asked him to do, it’s just that.”

