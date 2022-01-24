we tried this resin printer

Photo : Carlos Zahumenszky / Gizmodo

Just two months ago, Anycubic launched the Photon Mono X 6K. If you are looking for a fast, solid large format resin printer with a beastly resolution, there is little more to say. My recommendation, however, is to go back a year and go for its predecessor, the Mono X.

I’ve had a brand new original Photon Mono X for about a month, and the truth is that I couldn’t be happier. The printer debuted at the end of 2020, but now it is at its best precisely because the launch of its new sister has left it at only €449 on the market. Anycubic official page (originally cost 700). The Mono X 6K, by comparison, costs €593. That’s assuming you can get it, because right now it’s exhausted.

Of course, there are differences between the two, but they are differences that you can perfectly live without unless extreme print resolution is a must for you. The Mono X 6K has, as its name suggests, a higher resolution (5760 x 6500 pixels vs. 38240 x 2400 for its predecessor). Its print volume is also a bit larger (245 x 197 x 122 vs. 245 x 192 x 120), but unless you desperately need those extra pixels, the Mono X’s resolution is more than enough for print with great detail objects as intricate as figures for tabletop role-playing games, busts or jewelry.

The Mono X 6K adds some interesting details to the equation, such as a brighter and more uniform LED matrix protected by a replaceable anti-scratch layer (similar to that of mobile phones), or a bed with a new texture for better grip on parts. They are nice extras that can justify those extra 140 euros on paper, but not all of us can spend that much money on a 3D printer.

Print quality

The original Mono X offers basically the same features as its new sibling, including a massive build volume, 4K resolution (something very few resin printers have ever achieved, let alone at that size), and astonishingly fast, with turnaround times. of exposure of up to 1.5 seconds and a printing speed of 60mm/h.

Anycubic resin is vegetable based, but it needs to be cleaned with isopropanol (alcohol). Water-soluble is more practical. Photo : Carlos Zahumenszky / Gizmodo

Printing times are a bit misleading, because they depend on what each resin needs to harden, but in practice they are still spectacular. In my tests I have used a low odor resin made from plants that requires 2 seconds cure per coat and 40 seconds on base coats. Despite that extra time over the theoretical top speed, the Photon Mono X takes just 4 hours and 20 minutes to print two copies of a 3D model that my old filament Ender 3 Pro takes 16 hours to print.

These two models have taken 4 hours. On my old Ender 3 Pro it would have taken 16. Photo : Carlos Zahumenszky / Gizmodo

On a 37 hour model on the Ender, the Photon Mono X takes only 9 (and you can print two copies thanks to resin printers printing the entire layer at once. It doesn’t matter if that layer has more or fewer objects). Obviously, comparing a resin printer with a filament printer is unfair, but it serves to give an idea of ​​​​to what extent you can speed up your production in final models already reviewed. For prototyping and testing, I still find filament printers superior due to their lower material cost and simpler printing process. Both technologies are and will be complementary.

The same dwarf, after a coat of primer. The best thing about resin is that there is practically nothing to sand to get a fantastic result. Photo : Carlos Zahumenszky / Gizmodo

The print quality of the Photon Mono X, however, is not something within reach of home filament printers. In addition to the aforementioned 3840 x 2400 pixels in width and height, the Mono X has 0.050mm of XY resolution. That for comparison, is three times finer than the maximum resolution I can get with my filament printer. The quality of the pieces speaks for itself. Even the smallest details appear as if by magic.

Assembly and operation

An overview of the contents of the Mono X box. Yes, it comes with a few latex gloves and a mask as a gift. Photo : Carlos Zahumenszky / Gizmodo

The Photon Mono X is practically ready to use right out of the box. All you need to do is install the upper platform, calibrate it (a matter of hitting two buttons on the printer), and put the resin tank in place. Anycubic tends to give its interior components an industrial design that may not be as stylish as the Elegoo, but has bomb-proof resistance. The deck, for example, is made entirely of solid aluminum and feels like you could drive a car over it and it wouldn’t flinch. The thick column that supports it, also made of aluminium, integrates a steel Z axis (the only moving part). The whole set feels robust and elegant, and proof of this is that in the year it has been on the market it has never had structural problems.

The platform of the Mono X exudes solidity and is very comfortable to put on and take off. Photo : Carlos Zahumenszky / Gizmodo

The base is well finished in aluminum and weighs considerably more than it seems. Photo : Carlos Zahumenszky / Gizmodo

Anycubic brings its own software slicing, but my recommendation is that you download the free versions of chitubox or LicheeSlicer. In my case, I opted for the latter because Chitubox has been causing incompatibility problems with Cura (another slicer for filament printers) for months if you use this other app a lot to open STL files. Apart from this flaw, both Chitubox and LicheeSlicer offer a few more options than the original Anycubic slicer.

What is very interesting is that you install the Anycubic mobile app. One of the biggest advantages of the Photon Mono X is that it integrates a small Wi-Fi antenna. Once configured, this antenna allows you to connect the printer to your network and control its functions through a mobile application.

The only exception to this is that you cannot send him files this way. The files to be printed must be previously in a memory that is connected through the USB port on the right side. However, the app allows you to start the print, stop it, restart it and check its status, which is extremely useful for long prints. The configuration, by the way, is somewhat peculiar and requires creating a .txt file with your Wi-Fi data to connect the printer. this official video support gives you the necessary instructions.

The Mono X takes in the air from behind and expels it from below. Photo : Carlos Zahumenszky / Gizmodo

The side of the printer, with the power button and USB port. Photo : Carlos Zahumenszky / Gizmodo

In terms of noise, the 4 fans that keep the electronics and the monochrome LCD screen cool blow quite hard, but it’s a perfectly manageable sound, even at night. The smell of the resin is intense, but that is something common to all printers of this type. Better to leave it in a well-ventilated place where you are not going to stay while it works.

Seeing the thumbnails on the screen makes it much easier to work with multiple files. Photo : Carlos Zahumenszky / Gizmodo

All the functions of the printer are accessible from a comfortable touch screen located on the front. The screen even previews the models (which is very useful if you have several with very similar names) and allows you to make basic adjustments to things like the intensity of the LEDs or moving the platform. There really isn’t much to do with the Mono X beyond printing. That simplicity is part of its charm.

The Mono X and its rivals

Right now, the Mono X’s direct rivals in the field of large format 4K resin printers are the Elegoo Saturn and the Creality LD-006. The Saturn is its most direct competitor. Its resolution is also 4K with 0.050mm per layer and, in fact, right now it has dropped to €440. However, the Mono X’s print volume is larger (245 x 192 x 120mm vs. 200 x 192 x 120mm). Those 4.5cm height may not be crucial if you print small pieces, but if you print long pieces like me they come in handy. More important than this is that the Elegoo Saturn is not as fast (30-40mm/h compared to 60 for the Mono X). As for the Creality LD-006, its print volume is similar (250 x 192 x 120mm), and its speed is comparable to that of the Mono X, but right now it is 639 euros. For that price you’re much better off jumping to the Mono X 6K.

Even though it is not the latest model, or perhaps precisely for that reason, the Mono X at 449 euros is a hard candy to refuse if you are looking for a large format resin printer with which to give the final finish to your models without having to to sand and sand. One of the best purchases of 2021 that you can make in 2022.