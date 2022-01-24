New York is one of the most important cities in the whole world. Well known for its skyscrapers, 91 of them are over 200 meters tall. It is of special interest to know what are the tallest buildings in new york!

One World Trade Center – 541 meters

One World Trade Center is not only the tallest skyscraper in New York, but also in the United States. It opened on November 3, 2014, and has a total of 94 floors and 73 elevators. Despite its recent creation, it has already appeared in numerous films and television series, such as “Fringe” or “Click”.

Central Park Tower – 472 meters

At 472 meters tall, the Central Park Tower is the second tallest building in New York. It has a total of 98 floors and 11 elevators. It is the tallest residential building in the world, and home prices range from $6.9 million to $63 million.. It is also home to the Central Park Club, one of the most exclusive private clubs in existence.

111 West – 435 meters

A residential building 435 meters high, which has 84 floors and 2 elevators. It is actually a complex made up of the original 1925 historic Steinway building and a new tower overlay. One of its main features is the 800-ton mass damper, which provides great stability in the event of earthquakes or strong winds.

One Vanderbilt – 427 meters

One Vanderbilt is a skyscraper located in the heart of Manhattan that opened on September 15, 2020. With its 427 meters high, it has 67 floors and 42 elevators. Between floors 57 and 59 is one of the best viewpoints in New York, baptized with the name of The Summit.

432 Park Avenue – 426 meters

432 Park Avenue is a 426 meter tall skyscraper. With 85 floors and 6 elevators, it was built between 2012 and 2015. Inside there are houses with an average space of 370 square meters and numerous recreational spaces, including a golf course and a bookstore. There are well-known residents in this building, such as David Chu and Jennifer Lopez.

30 Hudson Yards – 387 meters

And finally, 30 Hudson Yards, a 387-meter-high office skyscraper with 73 floors and 59 elevators. Leaning over the Hudson River, the building is 45 feet taller than the Empire State Building..

These are the tallest buildings in New York. It is the most populous city in the United States and is home to almost 4,500 skyscrapers. Since the end of the 19th century, it has been one of the most important centers of commerce and finance on a global level.