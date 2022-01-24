What fear is behind Prince Charles’s invitation to his son Harry, who is writing a memoir

Prince Charles with the Duchess of Cornwall and their sons, William and Harry (Photo by Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage)

Prince Charles has invited his son Harry to stay with him during Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee to patch up their relationship and make sure he doesn’t trash Camilla Parker-Bowles in her memoir, the newspaper reported on Monday. British Daily Mail.

According to the aforementioned media, the heir to the throne offered the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to stay with him at his official residence in the hope of meeting his granddaughter Lilibet, born in California in June of last year. In the event that Harry accepts his father’s invitation, it would be the first time the royal family has gathered under the same roof since the prince and Meghan Markle stepped down as royals in March 2020.

Local media say that Prince Charles fears that his youngest son criticizes the Duchess of Cornwall in his biography for the relationship he had with his father when he was still married to his mother, the late Diana of Wales.

A source told The Sun: “Harry is fiercely loyal and protective of his late mother and her legacy, and he didn’t approve of Camilla becoming the great love of his father’s life.”

“It is understandable that he found those early years incredibly difficult, and he could publicly blame Camilla for much of what he believes went wrong in his childhood and the trauma that the whole situation caused.”, added the source.

“Carlos is deeply protective of Camilla. The last thing she needs, especially in a year of celebration that should be all about the queen, is for Camilla to be brought down at a time when people have finally warmed to her.”

Prince William and Prince Harry unveil a statue of their mother, Princess Diana, on what would have been her 60th birthday, in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace, London, Thursday, July 1, 2021 (AP)

Father and son last saw each other in person at the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral in April. and since then they have only exchanged a few phone calls, according to the tabloid Daily Mail. Harry returned to London in July to unveil the statue of Diana, but had no contact with Charles.

Harry said his memoir, to be published by Penguin Random House, will be written “not like the prince” that he was, but as the man in whom “has been converted.”

“I am writing this not as the prince I was born with, but as the man I have become,” the prince said. “I have worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively, and I hope that by telling my story, the ups and downs, the mistakes, the lessons learned, it can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common. than we think. I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to share what I have learned throughout my life thus far and excited for people to read a first-hand account of my life that is accurate and completely truthful,” said the Duke, who was third place in the line of succession to the British throne.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex on an official visit to New York (Reuters)

The Duke of Sussex, 37, who lives in Montecito, California, with his wife Meghan Markle, 40, and their children were expected to come to the UK for the Duke of Edinburgh’s memorial service in the spring and the Jubilee of the queen in the boreal summer. However, a dispute between Harry and the Metropolitan Police has cast doubt on his return.

Life away from the British royal family has not been easy for Harry and his wife. It must be remembered that Lady Di’s son told the television cameras that his father, Prince Charles, stopped helping him financially after his resignation and subsequent move. Harry was left without the financial backing of Carlos, who was paying for the protection of his son and his family. It is estimated that they spend close to USD 3 million annually on security.

At the beginning of the month, Prince Harry initiated legal action against the decision of the British Government to withdraw police protection when he is in the United Kingdom and of not allowing him to personally pay for it.

According to a legal representative of Harry, quoted by the newspaper Daily Telegraph, the duke of sussex -grandson of Queen Elizabeth II- He does not feel safe in the UK and therefore “cannot go home” with his wife Meghan and their children Archie and Lilibet. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex had the 24-hour police escort they enjoyed in the country two years ago, when they renounced their royal duties and public funding.

Thus, Harry proposed to the British Government to pay for this protection by the police out of his own pocket, something to which the Ministry of the Interior has refused. In his legal action, the Duke of Sussex argues that his private protection team in the United States lacks “jurisdiction” abroad, nor can he access the intelligence necessary to do so.

Keep reading:

Meghan Markle receives a public apology on the front page after winning a court battle against a British newspaper

Prince Harry defied the British government’s decision to remove his police escort and seeks to get her back

Luxury spending with less than expected income: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry would be in financial trouble