When are the NFL conference finals played: AFC and NFC dates, times and games

After the divisional round, only four teams aspire to lift the Vince Lombardi trophy. In the case of the AFC, Chiefs and Bengals will compete for the pass to the Super Bowl and in the National Conference the survivors are 49ers and Rams.

AFC Championship Game

One of the peculiarities of this year’s championships is that the most recent antecedents occurred in the present campaigns. In the case of the American Conference, Kansas City and Cincinnati met in week 17 and the Bengals got the win thanks to a 266-yard, three-touchdown performance by Ja’Marr Chase.

Further, This meeting is novel in the direct elimination phase. Although the Bengals and Chiefs have met 30 times (16-14 in favor of Cincinnati), this is the first time they have met in the playoffs.

The duel where the representative of the AFC will be known in the Super Bowl will be held on Sunday, January 30 at 3:00 p.m. East at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.

NFC Championship Game

In the case of the NFC, the Rams and 49ers met a couple of times as divisional rivals. Both times San Francisco took the win and in the second match, the “Niners” secured their pass to the playoffs.

In total, the Californian clubs have met 145 times (75-67-3 in favor of the 49ers), including 32 meetings prior to the Super Bowl era. Despite its long history, Both clubs have only one postseason record, the 1989 NFC Championship Game. with San Francisco as the victor.

This match, to be played at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, will close the preliminary phase of the Super Bowl and the kickoff will be given at 6:30 p.m. ET on January 30.