Who is Anuel AA’s new love?

After the urban exponent Anuel AA, overflowed with details to the Dominican urban singer Yailin, self-styled “the most viral”many wonder Who is the new love of the Puerto Rican ragpicker?

Since April 20, 2021, when the break between the artist was publicly confirmed Colombian Karol G Y Emmanuel Gazmey Santiago, first name of Anuel AA, little was known about the romantic facet of the voice of “Dictadura”.

It was not until a few weeks ago, at the beginning of this year, that a video of the young Dominican Yailin dancing with Anuel AA in a disco circulated on social networks. Since then he has been romantically linked to the reggaeton player. Similarly, their stories on their respective Instagram accounts hinted that some interest existed between the two.

This week the young woman posted a video on her Instagram account from a hospital room, where she recovered from cosmetic surgery and was surprised with details from Anuel AA. With the song “You are everything in me”, by the singer Ana Gabriel, Yailin included video images that show the room of the hospital institution, where the flowers, bears, chocolates and other gifts from the exponent were arriving.

“Speechless. Thank you for making me so happy in such a short amount of time Emma!” she wrote. At the end of the video, you can see a “I love you, AA”.

Anuel AA’s response to the video was: “Mine, more mine than yours.”

Who is Jailin?

Yailin’s given name is Jorgina Guillermo Diaz. The 21-year-old began to stand out in 2019 in the urban genre in her native country, the Dominican Republic. Its main genre is the dembow, since most of the Dominican exponents what they interpret is that musical style.

Her novel career in the urban genre has been done in her country and through social networks because many consider her an influencer. On Instagram he has more than a million followers.

The young woman born in Santo Domingo has undergone several plastic surgeries and shows off her figure on her social networks. Likewise, she projects herself as a chameleon-like woman, wears different colored wigs, sensual clothes, and changes looks and styles frequently.

According to information disseminated in digital media, Yailin comes from a family where there are several doctors in the Dominican capital and before falling in love with the artistic facet that she met through dance, she considered studying medicine.

On a musical level, his entry into the Dominican urban genre was achieved by signing with the Akino Mundial Music label. Before that, she came to participate as a dancer in some videos of urban exponents. Once he got record label representation, he entered a recording studio in 2019. Among his songs are “Bad”, “Who robs me?”, “Rico”, “Something that falls in love” and “Chata”.

In 2020, Yailin presented the single “Who robs me?” together with the urban music performer from his native country, Haraca Kiko. That same year he entered the platform TikTok.

Yailin, for her part, has been able to work with commercial brands in her country. His most recent song was released in 2021, it is the single “Depósito de leche”.

Dominican producer Leord shared a video on his YouTube channel in which Yailin and Anuel AA are seen recording a new song together. In the studio, the pair were trying to create a chorus for the song.

With the video it is shown that the couple, beyond what they may have sentimentally, have decided to work together. It would not be the first time that Anuel AA recorded a single with a partner, since in the past he did it with Karol G with several of the hits “Secreto”, “Adiós amor” and “Fallow”, among others.